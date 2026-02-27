Submit Release
Federal High Court Restores Status Quo, Suspends Interim Administrator and Lifts Mareva Orders

Certified True Copy of Federal High Court Order in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/237/2026 dated 26 February 2026 suspending the Interim Administrator and lifting Mareva orders.

Certified True Copy of the Federal High Court Order dated 26 February 2026 directing maintenance of status quo ante bellum, suspending the Interim Administrator, and lifting Mareva orders in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/237/2026.

Court Directs Status Quo Ante, Suspends Interim Administrator and Lifts Mareva Orders Pending Determination of Jurisdictional Applications

VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS, NIGERIA, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Energy International Limited and Lekoil Oil and Gas Investments Limited confirm that the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered that the parties maintain the status quo ante bellum — the position prior to the appointment of the Interim Administrator — pending determination of the pending applications.

The Court further suspended the Interim Administrator from further activity and lifted all Mareva orders affecting the companies’ bank accounts. The matter has been adjourned to 22 April 2026.

As a result:

1. Management authority remains with the duly constituted leadership of the companies.
2. All prior freezing restrictions have been lifted.
3. Operations continue in the ordinary course without interruption.

The companies will continue to pursue their jurisdictional challenge and arbitration proceedings in accordance with the governing agreements.

Operations at Otakikpo (PML 11) continue uninterrupted and remain in full compliance with applicable regulatory and contractual requirements.

Case No. FHC/CP/237/2026
Wole Olanipekun & Co.
God’s Grace House
5 Maple Close
Osborne Foreshore Estate Phase II
Ikoyi, Lagos
Tel: +234 808 952 1444
Website: www.woleolanipekun.com
&
Tope Adebayo LP
Tel: +2347088699147
Website: https://topeadebayolp.com/contact/

For further enquiries:
Green Energy International Limited
Corporate Communications
Email: info@greenenergy.ng
Tel: +234-807-777-7856

Lekoil Nigeria Limited
Corporate Communications
Email: media@lekoil.com
Tel: +234 201 277 0560

Hamilton Esi
LEKOIL Nigeria
email us here

