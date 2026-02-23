Your Dream Home 2806 Norbeck Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Silver Spring Homes for Sale

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare custom home opportunity has been announced at 2806 Norbeck Road in Silver Spring , Maryland. Unlike large tract developments that release multiple homes at once, this offering consists of a single 0.59-acre wooded homesite — one build, one buyer — with projected delivery in Fall 2026.The homesite is set back from the road and screened by mature trees, offering privacy while remaining minutes from the Intercounty Connector (MD-200), I-270, I-495, Georgia Avenue, Rockville, Olney, and Washington, DC. The property is zoned R-200 and served by public water and sewer.The residence will be constructed by a Frederick-based local custom builder known for detailed craftsmanship and direct construction oversight. This is not a production or tract builder project. Buyers are not limited to preset packages or rigid floorplans. Because construction has not yet begun, structural layout adjustments, suite configurations, ceiling heights, and finish selections may be refined before the build begins.A central focus of this design is true multi-generational living. Preliminary plans outline more than 5,000 square feet across three finished levels. Buyers may choose a first-floor primary bedroom suite to allow for main-level living and long-term age-in-place flexibility. The upper level offers four spacious bedrooms, creating separation and privacy for family members. The lower level may include a fully equipped in-law suite with private amenities and a second laundry room, providing independence for extended family or guests. Optional 12-foot basement ceilings further enhance the sense of space and livability.As housing inventory tightens entering the 2026 spring market, opportunities that combine privacy, customization, and multi-generational flexibility in established Montgomery County neighborhoods remain limited. Unlike subdivisions that release phases over time, this is a one-time opportunity. Once sold, there are no additional releases.For homeowners who need to sell before moving, the extended construction timeline provides the ability to coordinate both transactions strategically. Buyers may secure this custom build while preparing and marketing their existing property in a competitive market.The property is represented by Marc Cormier of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty. Frequently referenced online as a top realtor in Montgomery County, MD and recognized across Bethesda, MD, Potomac MD, Rockville MD, Silver Spring MD, Wheaton MD, Bedfordshire MD, Clagett Farm MD, Congressional Forest, Glen Mill Village, Takoma Park, Arlington Virginia, and ArlingtonVA markets, Cormier specializes in downsizing strategy, multi-generational transitions, and custom home coordination.“Multi-generational housing has become one of the most requested design priorities in today’s market,” said Cormier. “This opportunity allows one family to design a home that supports privacy, independence, and long-term flexibility under one roof.”Prospective buyers are encouraged to contact Marc Cormier directly to discuss preferred lender credits, financing incentives, and coordinated marketing strategies designed to align the sale of an existing home with the construction timeline.MLS #MDMC2202270Contact:Marc CormierBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty301-660-6272Marc.Cormier@PenFedRealty.com#MultiGenerationalLiving #AgeInPlace #SilverSpringMD #MontgomeryCountyMD #CustomHomeOpportunity #BethesdaMD #PotomacMD #RockvilleMD #WheatonMD #BedfordshireMD #ClagettFarmMD #CongressionalForest #GlenMillVillage #TakomaPark #ArlingtonVirginia #ArlingtonVA #TopRealtorMontgomeryCounty #DownsizingSpecialist

