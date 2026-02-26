New Construction Marc Cormier Realtor Marc Cormier - Best Selling Author

What the 2008 Housing Crisis Taught Smart Buyers About Working With a Pro

Twenty years from now, you’ll either own equity… or wish you did.” — Marc Cormier

POTOMAC, VA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The numbers are not even close. In 2022, the median net worth of homeowners was $396,200 compared to just $10,400 for renters. Other national data shows homeowners with a median net worth of $496,000, while renters remain closer to $19,000. That gap is not small. It is life-changing. It represents the difference between surviving month to month and building generational wealth through real estate.Homeownership remains one of the most reliable paths to wealth creation in America. Equity growth compounds over time. Appreciation increases net worth quietly in the background. Each mortgage payment builds ownership stake instead of enriching a landlord. In stable, high-demand markets like Montgomery County, MD, strategic buyers create long-term real estate equity that serves as a financial foundation for decades.When people search online for “buying a house in Maryland,” “buying vs renting in Maryland,” or “best realtor in Montgomery County, MD,” what they are really searching for is clarity. They want to know if now is the right time. They want to know if they can afford it. They want to know if they are making a smart move.Consider a single professional purchasing a first condo in Rockville, MD. The goal may simply be independence. A place to call home. Something modest and manageable. Five years later, the value rises. Ten years later, the loan balance drops significantly. That Rockville, MD condo becomes a stepping stone. It can be sold for profit or converted into a rental investment property. What started as a housing decision becomes a wealth-building strategy and long-term asset growth plan.Now picture a young couple buying their first home in Bedfordshire, MD, Copenhaver, MD, or Clagett Farm. They stretch a little. They budget carefully. They focus on community, schools, and long-term stability. They paint walls. They celebrate birthdays. They host family gatherings. Twenty years later, they wake up preparing to send their children to college. The mortgage balance is low. The home value has appreciated. The accumulated equity becomes an option. It can help fund tuition. It can strengthen retirement. It can be passed down. That is generational wealth through homeownership.At a time when stock market volatility dominates headlines and investors react to uncertainty surrounding recent Supreme Court decisions on tariffs, families are questioning where to place their financial confidence. Policy shifts, global trade uncertainty, and economic swings create stress. Real estate, by contrast, remains tangible. You can live in it. Improve it. Leverage it. Refinance it. Rent it. Pass it to loved ones. In strong Maryland communities, housing has historically delivered long-term appreciation and financial stability.But experience matters. After the 2008 mortgage crisis, some areas of the country took nearly twenty years to regain 2006 pricing levels. The lesson is not fear. The lesson is strategy. Buying a house in Maryland is not about emotion alone. It requires professional guidance, data analysis, neighborhood selection, and long-term positioning. Location matters. School districts matter. Supply and demand matter. Timing matters. Marc Cormier , author and widely recognized as the best realtor in Montgomery County, MD, works with buyers who want more than a transaction. Whether searching for Rockville, MD condos, Bedfordshire, MD homes, Copenhaver, MD homes for sale, Clagett Farm real estate, or luxury homes in Montgomery County, MD, the focus is equity growth, appreciation potential, and financial risk management.Homeownership is not about granite countertops. It is about stability. It is about waking up twenty years from now and realizing you built something meaningful. It is about knowing you can pass down a paid-off asset. It is about creating a financial base that supports the people you love.If you feel uncertain, that is normal. Buying vs renting in Maryland is a major decision. The market can feel overwhelming. The headlines can feel intimidating. That is why you do not have to figure it out alone.CLICK HERE FOR A FREE HOME BUYERS GUIDEYou can reach out directly. We can start the home search together. We can analyze neighborhoods in Montgomery County, MD. We can review condos in Rockville, MD. We can explore homes in Bedfordshire, Copenhaver, or Clagett Farm. We can build a plan around your budget, your timeline, and your long-term goals.Marc’s latest video breaks down buying vs renting in Maryland, real estate wealth statistics, generational wealth planning, and how to purchase intelligently in today’s market.If you are serious about building equity, financial freedom, and long-term wealth creation through homeownership, watch the video. Then schedule a strategy call at 301 660 6272 x 711.Real estate is not about transactions. It is about security. It is about equity. It is about legacy.

