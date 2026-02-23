Now-Retired Teacher Arrested, Charged with Having a Weapon on School Property
CHAPEL HILL – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged a Chapel Hill School teacher accused of carrying a weapon on school property.
On September 30th, 2025, at the request of 17th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Carter, agents began investigating allegations that Harold Delk (DOB 6/16/1972) brandished a gun on school property while attending a band practice. As a result of the investigation, on February 18th, a Marshall County Grand Jury indicted Delk, charging him with one count of Carrying a Weapon on School Property. Delk turned himself in and was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.
