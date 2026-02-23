Fanatics to Expand NYC Operations & Create More Jobs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that leading global sports platform Fanatics will expand its New York City operations. The project will create 300 new high-quality jobs over the next five years and includes an investment of more than $50 million to fit out and equip an expanded Manhattan office footprint. Empire State Development will support the project with up to $5 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits. This expansion strengthens New York City’s position as a global hub for technology, media, and digital commerce, supporting long-term economic growth and high-quality job creation across the region.

“Fanatics is one of the most innovative companies in the global sports and digital commerce economy, and their decision to grow here in New York sends a powerful signal that our state remains the premier destination for companies building the future,” Governor Hochul said. “By supporting their significant investment and the creation of 300 new good-paying jobs, we are reinforcing New York City’s role as a global hub for technology, digital commerce, and creative industries and ensuring that the jobs of tomorrow are created right here at home.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Fanatics’ growth in New York demonstrates the strength of our talent pipeline and the unmatched value of doing business in the Empire State. Through the Excelsior Jobs Program, we’re proud to support a project that will retain hundreds of existing jobs, create 300 new ones, and deepen New York City’s position as a global center for technology, media, and digital commerce.”

Fanatics, which currently employs approximately 650 people in New York City, has decided to take on an additional 95,000 square feet of office space at its 95 Morton Street location to accommodate its rapid growth across technology, product, corporate, and operations functions, fueling increased collaboration and all-hands capacity.

Founded in 2011, Fanatics is building a leading global sports platform that serves millions of fans worldwide by offering products and services across Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, and Fanatics Collectibles, allowing sports fans to Buy, Bet, and Collect. The company has an established database of more than 100 million global sports fans and partnerships with more than 900 professional leagues, teams, and brands, allowing Fanatics to deliver personalized and immersive experiences on a global scale.

Fanatics’ expansion advances Governor Hochul’s broader efforts to grow New York’s innovation economy, attract high-growth industries, and create pathways to well-paying careers across technology, media, and digital commerce. By continuing to invest in companies at the intersection of sports, technology, and global consumer platforms, New York is strengthening its competitive edge and diversifying its economy for long-term growth.

Fanatics’ expansion builds on a growing list of companies that have chosen to relocate or grow in New York City under Governor Hochul’s leadership, including PayPal, Bilt, ElevenLabs, Figma, Kraken, Radical AI, and Roc360. Together, these announcements represent more than 2,500 new jobs and over $180 million in private investment, reinforcing New York City’s position as a global hub for technology, finance, and digital commerce.

Fanatics Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Glenn H. Schiffman said, “New York City plays an important role in growing our global platform by offering unmatched access to talent and connections across sports and entertainment. From continuing to grow our presence in the city to bringing fans together at events like Fanatics Fest — the world’s #1 fan festival which is returning to the Javits Center for its third year in July, New York is key to how we serve fans around the world.”

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn,Facebook and X.

About Fanatics

Fanatics is a leading global sports platform that ignites the passions of fans and maximizes the presence and reach for hundreds of sports partners globally by offering products and services across Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, and Fanatics Betting & Gaming, allowing sports fans to Buy, Collect, and Bet. Through the Fanatics platform, sports fans can buy licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear, and hardgoods; collect physical and digital trading cards, sports memorabilia, and other digital assets; and bet as the company builds its Sportsbook and iGaming platform. Fanatics has an established database of over 100 million global sports fans; a global partner network with over 900 sports properties, including major national and international professional sports leagues, players associations, teams, colleges, college conferences and retail partners, over 5,000 athletes and celebrities, and over 250 exclusive athletes; and over 2,000 retail locations, including Lids retail stores. Fanatics' more than 22,000 employees are committed to relentlessly enhancing the fan experience and delighting sports fans globally.