Copyright law webinar

The NUJ, in partnership with Taylor Hamptons, is holding a webinar on copyright infringement at 1-2pm on Wednesday 4 March.

The session is designed to help you protect your rights and understand the legal landscape. It will cover the legal exceptions, recognising and avoiding copyright infringement, navigating court claims, and safeguarding your work as a freelance.

While this webinar is particularly aimed at freelance members, all NUJ members are warmly welcome to attend.