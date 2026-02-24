LP Energy Services Group Launches Full-Scope Industrial and Energy Services Platform

LPESG Facility LPESG Logo

Company Expands Support for Data Center and Mission-Critical Infrastructure

HOUSTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LP Energy Services Group (LPESG) today announced its official launch as a full-service industrial and energy services company delivering safe, efficient, and technically advanced solutions across energy, infrastructure, and mission-critical facilities - including the rapidly expanding data center sector.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, LPESG was founded by seasoned industry leaders with decades of experience executing complex capital projects worldwide. The company’s capabilities include industrial pipe services, high-pressure hydro-jetting (Hydrolaze-HPJ), chemical cleaning and flushing, electrical and instrumentation (E&I) services, engineering support, system integration, commissioning, and skilled field staffing.

These capabilities are delivered through dedicated operating divisions, including Industrial Pipe Services, Electrical & Instrumentation Services, B&W Kazakhstan, and Castle High LLC, each bringing specialized expertise and equipment to support project execution and operational readiness.

As demand accelerates for new power generation, grid reliability, energy infrastructure modernization, and hyperscale data center development, LPESG is positioned to support owners and contractors requiring disciplined execution and strict safety standards.

“Our mission at LPESG is to create value through technical excellence and tailored solutions that prioritize safety and efficiency,” said Bob Silsbee, Chief Executive Officer of LP Energy Services Group. “By partnering with trusted suppliers and maintaining a network of strategic alliances, we ensure timely, high-quality service that meets each client’s unique specifications. Safety isn’t just a priority - it’s the foundation of how we deliver efficient outcomes and long-term results.”

Silsbee brings more than 40 years of leadership experience in power generation and infrastructure development, including overseeing major international power projects and large-scale deployments in complex global markets.

Chief Operating Officer David Hodges contributes nearly 30 years of operational and capital project leadership experience, including managing multi-billion-dollar programs across Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Angola, and other global energy hubs.

“Execution matters,” said Hodges. “Whether we’re supporting a power plant, a pipeline system, or a mission-critical data center facility, our focus is on delivering safe, reliable performance from day one. Our team understands how to bridge strategy with boots-on-the-ground execution.”

With deep experience supporting large-scale power and industrial systems, LPESG is uniquely positioned to assist data center developers and operators who require precision commissioning, electrical integration, pipe system cleaning and flushing, and long-term operational reliability.

LPESG serves clients across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia through its global partnerships and operational footprint.

About LP Energy Services Group

LP Energy Services Group is a Houston-based industrial and energy services company delivering comprehensive technical solutions that support industrial cleaning, electrical and instrumentation work, system integration, and project execution needs. LPESG combines deep industry expertise with a global network of partners and suppliers to provide safe, efficient, and tailored services that help clients achieve their operational goals. For more information, visit lpesg.com.

