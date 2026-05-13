LP Energy Services Group Compresses Data Center Pre-Commissioning Timelines, Eliminates Water Reclamation Requirements

LP Energy Services Group Fury Flush

Houston-Based Industrial Services Leader Accelerates Go-Live Schedules for Data Center Developments as Texas Positions to Become Global Data Center Leader

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LP Energy Services Group (LPESG), a Houston-based industrial and energy services company, announced that its proprietary Fury Flush™ process is significantly reducing pre-commissioning timelines and eliminating the need for water reclamation systems on data center projects - delivering real cost savings and faster delivery for clients.

LPESG’s high-velocity flushing process, Fury Flush™, cleans, filters, and conditions piping systems in a fraction of the time required by traditional methods. On recent Dallas-area data center projects, LPESG processed over 150,000 gallons of water in less than 10 days, returning it to near-municipal-quality standards without installing separate water reclamation systems. This reduces equipment scope, labor, and schedule duration, allowing clients to move from mechanical completion to live operations faster.

The announcement comes as Texas accelerates toward becoming the world’s largest data center market. With hyperscalers racing to support AI and cloud workloads, commissioning speed is now one of the biggest constraints in project delivery. Traditional approaches relying on temporary reclamation systems add cost, complexity, and risk. Fury Flush™ removes that step entirely.

“The data center market in Dallas is moving faster than almost anything we’ve seen in industrial construction, and the bottleneck is almost always commissioning,” said David Hodges, Chief Operations Officer, LP Energy Services Group. “We’re processing over 150,000 gallons in under 10 days and handing clients back water that meets near-municipal standards - without the extra systems or scope. That saves real time and real money.”

LPESG combines pipe cleaning, air blowing, steam blowing, chemical cleaning, oil flushing, and system integration under one execution team, reducing vendor coordination and improving project efficiency.

The company is actively supporting multiple data center projects in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and continues to expand capacity to meet demand.

About LP Energy Services Group LP Energy Services Group is a Houston-based industrial and energy services company delivering comprehensive technical solutions that support industrial cleaning, electrical and instrumentation work, system integration, and project execution needs. For more information, visit lpesg.com.

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