LP Energy Services Group Expands Water Treatment and Reuse Capabilities to Support LNG and Large Industrial Projects

LP Energy Services Group expands water treatment and reuse capabilities LP Energy Services Group expands water treatment and reuse capabilities LP Energy Services Group expands water treatment and reuse capabilities

Deployable Modular Reverse Osmosis, Graywater Reuse, and High-Capacity Filtration Solutions Available Today

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LP Energy Services Group (LPESG) announced the expansion of its water treatment and reuse capabilities - including modular reverse osmosis (RO) deployment, graywater reuse strategies, and high-capacity filtration - to help LNG terminals, petrochemical facilities, and large industrial projects overcome water access and discharge constraints that are increasingly delaying execution.

LPESG currently has modular reverse osmosis units available for immediate deployment, each capable of producing approximately 500,000 gallons of freshwater per day. These systems can be rapidly mobilized for temporary or permanent needs, allowing projects to proceed without waiting on fixed utility infrastructure.

For surge situations or emergency water management, LPESG can filter over 2.5 million gallons of water in 22 hours, giving project teams a proven operational backstop when schedule pressure is highest.

LPESG is actively supporting LNG and industrial projects where water availability, cost, and regulatory compliance are directly impacting construction and commissioning schedules. By deploying temporary filtration, reuse strategies, and RO systems, LPESG enables projects to maintain momentum without relying solely on municipal supply or permanent infrastructure.

“Water is becoming one of the most critical constraints in industrial project execution,” said David Hodges, Chief Operations Officer, LP Energy Services Group. “We’re not talking about future concepts - we have systems ready to mobilize and equipment already supporting active projects. Getting this right early saves months of schedule risk and millions in costs.”

LPESG integrates water treatment directly with its core pre-commissioning, pipe cleaning, chemical cleaning, and system integration services. This single-execution approach reduces vendor complexity and aligns water management with overall system readiness and startup requirements.

Core Capabilities:

-- Modular Reverse Osmosis Deployment: Mobile units producing ~500,000 gallons per day, ready for immediate mobilization.

-- Graywater Reuse and Filtration: Onsite collection, treatment, and reuse for cooling, dust control, and equipment washing — reducing freshwater demand and discharge volumes.

-- High-Capacity Filtration & Discharge Management: Temporary and permanent solutions meeting TCEQ and EPA standards for biological oxygen demand, suspended solids, and other parameters.

LPESG is currently working with project developers and operators across LNG, petrochemical, and heavy industrial sectors to integrate these solutions into both front-end planning and active field execution.

About LP Energy Services Group: LP Energy Services Group is a Houston-based industrial and energy services company delivering comprehensive technical solutions that support industrial cleaning, electrical and instrumentation work, system integration, and project execution needs. For more information, visit lpesg.com.

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