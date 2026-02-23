Free Second Act Business Summit Empowers Career Reinvention

Second Act Business Summit is a free virtual event featuring 30 experts discussing business foundations, strategy, branding, systems, mindset, and AI.

This Summit isn’t just theory. The 30-minute podcast-style conversations are lively, honest, and incredibly practical.” — Leslie A.M. Smith, summit host and public relations consultant

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Second Act Business Summit, a free, six-day virtual learning experience designed to help experienced professionals turn their ideas, passions, and expertise into meaningful second careers or ventures, runs March 2-7, 2026. Featuring 30 expert speakers, the Summit offers actionable guidance, community support, networking, and more than $2,500 worth of business tools and bonuses.

Across six days of virtual interviews, participants will explore key topics including business foundations, marketing and visibility, strategy, systems, finance, personal branding, mindset, and the use of AI in small ventures. Each speaker brings real-world insight into what it takes to start or reshape a business at any stage of life.

“So many talented, experienced people have ideas and skills that could become something more if they just had the right inspiration, tools, and support,” said Leslie A.M. Smith, Summit host and veteran consultant, facilitator, and author. “This Summit isn’t just theory. The 30-minute podcast-style conversations are lively, honest, and incredibly practical. It’s designed to provide people with options and real steps they can take now, whether they plan to launch a business, transition careers, grow a creative pursuit, or expand what they’re already doing.”

The Summit is entirely virtual, allowing attendees to participate on their own schedule. In addition, attendees do not need to be near retirement to benefit. They do not need to plan an immediate career change, they only need curiosity, openness, and a desire to explore what’s next.

In addition to inspiring sessions, each speaker is offering a free resource or business tool to help attendees take immediate action. Summit registration also includes access to bonus content on Saturday, focused on sharpening essential skills such as business systems, workflows, brand development, and visibility strategies.

Second Act Business Summit at a Glance:

• Free 6-day virtual summit (March 2–7, 2026) for experienced professionals ready to explore new business possibilities.

• Featuring 30 expert speakers from the worlds of entrepreneurship, coaching, business strategy, marketing, and leadership.

• Actionable guidance on transforming passion and experience into income.

• A supportive community and networking space with peers navigating change.

• Over $2,500 in business tools, resources, and bonuses with the option to purchase an All-Access Pass for lifetime access to sessions and exclusive extras.

Speakers Include:

Alison Arnoff, Star Bobatoon, Brigette Callahan, Theodora Chatzipavlidis, Dr. Jacob Clendenning, Doug Dickson, Bob Dietrich, Jan Ditchfield, Raad Ghantous, Jill Holly, Rev. Jocelyn Jones, Dan Lipton, Tim Peakman, Christine Campbell Rapin, Maryann Rivera-Dannert, Lynne Roe, Shannon Russell, Leslie A.M. Smith, Liora Sponko, John Tarnoff, Toni Harris Taylor, MarieYolaine Toms, Gini Trask, Dr. Krystal Verneé, Val Vick, Amy Vogel, Viveka von Rosen.

Bonus Speakers on Saturday:

Brigette Callahan, Estyn Elan, Erin Eleu, Kris Gragson, Kina Morgan & Kimberly Johnson.

Registration:

The event is free to attend. Participants must sign-up at www.SecondActBusinessSummit.com. The “I Want it All” All-Access Pass includes lifetime access to recordings and additional bonus materials and is available for $27 prior to March 2, and $37 as soon as the Summit begins.

About Second Act Business Summit

Second Act Business Summit is a virtual learning and community experience created to inspire and equip experienced professionals to design fulfilling, flexible, and impactful second acts. Through practical interviews, expert insights, networking, and actionable tools, the Summit supports professionals in navigating career pivots, business creation, and personal reinvention.

Free Second Act Business Summit starts March 2

Legal Disclaimer:

