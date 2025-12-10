‘No Walk in the Park’: Veteran Journalist Harry Saltzgaver Unveils Powerful Memoir of Newsrooms, Recovery, and Renewal

Harry Saltzgaver, author of “No Walk in the Park: Newspapers, Booze and God.”

Saltzgaver shares his four decades in journalism while battling alcoholism and ultimately finding recovery and faith.

LONG BEACH , CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long Beach newsman and columnist Harry Saltzgaver has released a new memoir, “No Walk in the Park: Newspapers, Booze and God,” sharing his four decades in journalism while battling alcoholism and ultimately finding recovery and faith. The book offers a candid look at the damage addiction can cause, as well as the joy and purpose that followed his spiritual awakening.

Saltzgaver served as executive editor of the Gazette Newspapers – the Grunion Gazette as well as the Downtown and Uptown Gazettes – for 31 years, until stepping down on March 1, 2023. He continues to write a weekly column, “A Pinch of Salt,” for the Grunion and the Long Beach Press Telegram.

Oscar and Grammy winning songwriter Paul Williams describes the book this way.

“A rigorously honest insider’s recollection of life with a daily deadline, creativity on the run, alcoholism, a spiritual awakening and ultimately, a beautiful example of the recovered life. We get to keep the miracle by giving it away … by sharing our stories … and this one is a page turner.”

“No Walk in the Park” is Saltzgaver’s third book, following “Passionately Positive: The Beverly O’Neill Story,” a biography of Long Beach’s only elected three-term mayor, and “20 Years of Salt in a 10-Pound Bag,” a collection of his early columns..

“No Walk in the Park” is available now for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble websites, and will be on sale at local bookstores soon. Readers can learn more at Saltymanpress.com. Request signed copies directly by emailing writerman47@yahoo.com.

A public book launch party is scheduled for Jan. 11. Space is limited, so please RSVP to writerman47@yahoo.com.

