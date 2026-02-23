Accessibility Assessments Underway on More than 500 Public Buildings

CANADA, February 23 - Released on February 23, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is continuing its commitment to creating inclusive and accessible spaces by conducting in-person accessibility assessments on more than 500 provincially-owned buildings.

The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement is conducting the assessments, evaluating both the interior and exterior of each building to identify opportunities to improve accessibility.

Once assessed, each facility will receive an audit report, which will help identify barriers in public-facing facilities and inform future planning, investments and improvements to support accessibility for all residents.

"These assessments are an important step in ensuring that our government facilities support and accommodate all residents," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. "The results will support planning to enhance accessibility across Saskatchewan."

This project aligns with the Government of Saskatchewan Accessibility Plan 2024-2027, required under The Accessible Saskatchewan Act, prioritizing accessibility in public buildings.

Project and process planning began in spring 2025, with pilot assessments launched in November 2025 to test and refine procedures. To date, 18 buildings have been assessed, with all assessments expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

For more information about The Accessible Saskatchewan Act, and to read the Government of Saskatchewan Accessibility Plan, visit the Accessible Saskatchewan website at accessiblesk.saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: