Saskatchewan Shines a Light on Human Trafficking

CANADA, February 23 - Released on February 23, 2026

To commemorate National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on February 22, Saskatchewan has launched a province-wide video awareness campaign to draw attention to the issue of human trafficking in the province.

"We are committed to increasing public awareness about human trafficking and exploitation in Saskatchewan and across Canada," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "This campaign educates and encourages us, as a province, to take a stand against this serious issue and shares available resources to support victims and bystanders."

The video campaign shows how individuals can become victims of human trafficking and provides a dedicated site, stoptrafficking.ca, people can use to find information and access resources they can use to get help. The campaign was soft launched in mid-February and will run for approximately seven weeks, concluding at the end of March.

“I want to thank our partners for the work they do everyday including the front-line organizations throughout the province that support survivors and help prevent exploitation," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Alana Ross said. "Human trafficking has no place in Saskatchewan. By raising awareness, sharing clear information and supporting those affected, we are building stronger, safer, and more secure communities for everyone.”

Human trafficking happens when a person is controlled or harmed for another person's profit. It is a serious federal crime and a violation of human rights. Unfortunately, this is a reality for many people in Canada, including in Saskatchewan.

"We commend the government for launching this critical campaign to educate our communities about human trafficking. Awareness is one of the most powerful tools to prevent exploitation and protect the vulnerable," Hope Restored Executive Director Kendra Mazer said. "Hope Restored Canada is proud to stand alongside this effort, supporting prevention, survivor support, and safer communities for all."

Trafficking does not always involve crossing borders. Many victims are exploited within their own communities through false job offers or informal work arrangements that take advantage of a person's need for income, housing, or support. Others may be exploited by those they trust, including family members or intimate partners.

While no two instances of human trafficking are exactly the same, there are warning signs that can help to recognize it. Look for situations where a person:

Appears scared, quiet, or under someone's control;

Is not allowed to speak for themselves;

Is isolated from friends, family, or community;

Has no control over money or identification documents;

Works extreme hours or lives at their workplace; or

Is pressured into sexual acts or work they did not choose.

The campaign is a collaboration between the Status of Women Office and the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General with support from 211, a service of the United Way.

"211 Saskatchewan is proud to support this important campaign," United Way CEO Robyn Edwards Bentz said. "Human trafficking affects people across our province, and no one should face it alone. Through 211, individuals can access trained responders who offer safety, support, and hope any time of day."

The campaign is funded through the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. The agreement has provided $20.3 million in federal dollars for programs and services to address interpersonal violence and abuse over the four years spanning 2023-24 to 2026-27.

"Human trafficking is a devastating violation of human rights that affects individuals, families, and communities across our country," Federal Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism) Rechie Valdez said. "On National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, we stand with victims and survivors. Through the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, we are supporting Saskatchewan's province-wide awareness campaign to educate communities, empower bystanders, and connect people with critical resources to strengthen the province's response to trafficking. Together, we are building safer communities, protecting those at risk of exploitation, and ensuring no one has to face this alone."

To learn more about the campaign and to access human trafficking services and resources, visit: stoptrafficking.ca.

For more information about Saskatchewan's ongoing efforts to stop human trafficking, see:

Saskatchewan Contributes $100,000 to Human Trafficking Summit with #Notinmycity in 2025 | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

Government Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness of Human Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

Province Invests $1.2 Million to Support Survivors of Human Trafficking | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

Human Trafficking Posters Featured at Country Thunder for First Time | News and Media | Government of Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact: