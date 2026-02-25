SecurePay Advantage from AP Technology Automates Positive Pay to Stop Check Fraud Before It Starts

SecurePay Advantage is the Best Strategy Against Check Fraud SecurePay Advantage: Criminals are Fin-ished! SecurePay Advantage is recommended by Banks to fight check fraud. AP Technology

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As check fraud continues to cost U.S. businesses billions of dollars annually, banks and businesses are turning to automation to strengthen defenses and reduce risk. SecurePay Advantage from AP Technology delivers automated Positive Pay file conversion and transmission, helping organizations stop check fraud before it starts while improving payment efficiency.According to the 2025 Fraud and Control Report distributed by the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP), check fraud remains one of the most persistent and costly forms of payment fraud in the United States. Positive Pay has long been recommended by banks as one of the most effective tools for preventing fraudulent check activity. SecurePay Advantage modernizes and automates this proven process, eliminating manual steps that can lead to errors and delays.SecurePay Advantage works by converting check issue data from virtually any accounting application into the specific Positive Pay format required by a bank. Before checks are distributed, issue data is electronically transmitted to the bank. When checks are presented for payment, the bank compares them against the original issue file. If discrepancies are detected, the bank notifies the business for verification, preventing unauthorized or altered checks from clearing.By automating file conversion and transmission, SecurePay simplifies what can otherwise be a complex and time-consuming process. The solution is designed to work with all accounting applications and computer platforms, converting export formats into compliant Positive Pay files that meet each bank’s specifications.SecurePay Advantage also supports automated web transmission and other secure data transfer methods to ensure timely delivery of files to the bank. The software builds on that foundation by automating the process to reduce human error, eliminate formatting issues and increase payment processing efficiency.SecurePay Advantage includes a range of features designed to strengthen fraud prevention and support operational control. It can generate Positive Pay files that include payee name verification, providing an added layer of protection. The system also offers duplicate check number detection, automated notifications and built-in security controls such as data encryption, workflow approval processes, user permissions, warning notifications, event logs and audit trails.Because SecurePay Advantage comes with such a large library of Positive Pay file formats, it is compatible with a wide range of bank specifications. The software converts business user check files into the appropriate bank format and automatically transmits them to the bank’s Account Reconciliation Program, further streamlining operations.SecurePay Advantage is also engineered for ease of deployment. Installation typically takes about 15 minutes, allowing businesses to quickly implement automated Positive Pay protection without lengthy IT projects. The solution runs on modern Windows operating systems and is backed by AP Technology’s technical support team.As financial institutions continue to modernize payment issuance services for their business customers, SecurePay Advantage represents another step forward from AP Technology, a pioneer in business payment issuance solutions since 1989. By combining automation, security and compatibility with virtually any accounting system, SecurePay Advantage enables banks to recommend a streamlined Positive Pay process that enhances fraud protection while improving efficiency.In an era where payment security cannot come at the expense of speed, SecurePay Advantage helps banks and businesses achieve both. Automated file conversion, secure transmission and robust fraud controls work together to create a protective relationship between businesses and their banks, stopping fraud before it disrupts operations.To learn more about SecurePay Advantage, to watch a video, and to get started, visit: https://www.aptechnology.com/securepay-positive-pay-check-protection.html or email Sales@APTechnology.com.About AP TechnologyAP Technology is a Carlsbad, California-based company founded in 1989 that creates advanced business payment issuance software for banks, insurance companies, government offices, and businesses of all sizes and all payment volumes. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through the Company’s suite of payment solutions that includes: APSecure , SecureCheck, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. AP Technology is a trusted payment partner, providing next-generation security, efficiency, speed, mobility, remote printing and payment disbursement management. For more information on AP Technology products, please visit https://www.aptechnology.com ###

