Checkrun is Automating Payment Issuance for Personal Injury Law Firms

Checkrun Checkrun 15-day free trial Simplify trust account payment processing Approve, Sign, and schedule payments from anywhere Built for personal injury law firm payments

Checkrun is built for personal injury firms using QuickBooks Online.

Checkrun also supports remote approvals, digital signing, and scheduling through its Mobile Approval App” — Checkrun

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The personal injury legal industry continues to modernize operations amid growing case complexity, rising settlement volumes, and heightened scrutiny around trust accounting and payment security. As a result, law firms are increasingly turning to Checkrun to automate and secure their check payment workflows.Built specifically for businesses and accounting teams that rely on QuickBooks Online , Checkrun has rapidly become a leading payment issuance solution for personal injury law firms handling settlement checks, lien payments, medical disbursements, trust account transactions, and multi-party payouts.The legal industry is undergoing a major operational shift. Firms are managing larger caseloads, hybrid work environments, and increasingly complex settlement disbursements while still relying heavily on paper checks for claimant payments, lien resolution, and trust account compliance. At the same time, concerns surrounding ACH fraud, payment reversals, and limited visibility into payment status have become more pronounced.Checkrun addresses these challenges with a cloud-based platform that modernizes legal payment issuance with automated workflows and improved compliance processes they already depend on.Unlike generic bill pay tools, Checkrun was designed around industries where checks remain mission-critical. For law firms, this includes:• Settlement disbursements• Trust account payments• Medical and lien payments• Attorney fee distributions• Accounts payable workflows• Multi-account payment managementWith Checkrun’s legal industry platform, firms can issue payments locally, remotely, or through Checkrun's print-and-mail services while maintaining approval controls and audit visibility.One feature gaining traction among personal injury firms is Checkrun’s ability to provide electronic check images to claimants and payees before physical checks arrive. This helps reduce payment disputes, improve transparency, and accelerate settlement communications.Checkrun also supports remote approvals, digital signing, and scheduling through its Mobile Approval App, allowing attorneys and finance teams to securely review and authorize payments without being tied to the office.Security remains another major concern in the legal sector as payment fraud continues to impact businesses nationwide. The 2026 AFP Payments Fraud and Control Survey cited checks as still deeply embedded in business operations despite growing fraud risks across all payment types. Checkrun combats these risks through built-in automated Positive Pay support, secure QR validation technology, customizable workflows, digital approval controls, and enhanced check printing security features.For personal injury firms already operating within QuickBooks Online, Checkrun’s two-way synchronization eliminates duplicate data entry while simplifying reconciliation and audit reporting. Payments can be issued directly from firm bank accounts without prefunding requirements, helping firms maintain tighter control over operating and trust account cash flow.As litigation practices continue adopting technology to improve operational efficiency, payment issuance becomes an increasingly important area in need of modernization. Industry research points to growing complexity in litigation workflows and settlement dynamics, reinforcing the need for faster, more transparent financial operations inside modern law firms.Today, firms across the U.S. and Canada are using Checkrun and leveraging the platform to centralize check printing, automate approvals, manage multiple trust and operating accounts, and improve payment visibility across their organizations — all while continuing to operate within the accounting system they already know.To learn more about Checkrun’s payment issuance solutions for personal injury law firms and attorneys, visit Checkrun for Law Firms About CheckrunCheckrun is the ACH and check payment issuance platform for QuickBooks Online users developed by business payment software pioneer, AP Technology. Cloud-based Checkrun includes a mobile app that enables users to approve, sign, and schedule payments anytime, anywhere. Automated processes eliminate manual tasks, making Checkrun essential for secure, modern payment issuance. Annually, AP Technology customers process more than $140 billion in payments through its suite of solutions, including APSecure, SecureCheck, SecurePay Advantage, ezSigner Direct, and Checkrun. For more information, visit https://www.aptechnology.com or https://checkrun.com . ###

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