EOS Worldwide® and ENRG™ Finalize Nonprofit Community Licensing Agreement
ENRG is the first licensed, nonprofit, and values-aligned community layer for those using the EOS Model®, seeking a trusted place to learn and connect.
MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EOS Worldwide® and ENRG™ proudly announce an agreement that establishes ENRG as the
first licensed, nonprofit, and values-aligned community layer for entrepreneurs who are using
the EOS Model®, exploring EOS Process® and concepts, or seeking a trusted place to learn
and connect with others on the same entrepreneurial journey.
With more than 310,000 companies running on EOS® worldwide, this license points
entrepreneurial business owners and leaders to a place where they can connect, solve real
issues, and strengthen their businesses within a structured local community.
ENRG has grown from 4 to more than 65 active chapters across North America in just 7
months, making it one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing entrepreneurial communities.
The agreement ensures that ENRG properly uses the intellectual property of EOS within its
national network of local nonprofit chapters and aligns with EOS Worldwide’s brand standards
and guidelines.
“ENRG’s help-first, nonprofit approach aligns with how we believe community should
show up around EOS—thoughtfully, responsibly, and with respect for the system and the
people who use it. We are excited about the opportunity to further entrepreneurs and
their team's journey toward mastery of building, growing, and leading a great business.”
—Kelly Knight, Integrator EOS Worldwide
Each ENRG chapter is stewarded by an EOS Implementer® and an experienced Integrator,
working together to steward the chapter and support its members. This structure ensures
chapters are grounded in real-world experience, aligned with EOS principles, and create a help-
first local community. ENRG chapters are designed to foster connection and shared learning
experiences, not to provide EOS Implementation services.
This agreement
Entrepreneurs often first encounter EOS through books such as Traction® or through peers
before starting their journey of either self or professional implementation of EOS, and then
utilizing EOS for years. Entrepreneurial organizations on this journey have been seeking a local
community and real-world experience like this to get what they want from their businesses
faster.
This agreement responds to that desire and expands responsible access to proven
entrepreneurial tools and concepts within clear intellectual property standards.
“This structure creates space for entrepreneur community while preserving the focus,
simplicity, and discipline that make EOS effective.”
— Mark O’Donnell, Visionary EOS Worldwide
How ENRG Chapters Work
Each chapter is co-led by an EOS Implementer and a vetted Integrator. The rest of the chapter
membership comprises other entrepreneurs, EOS Implementers, Integrators, and vetted expert
Sponsors.
“ENRG represents the best of the community and proudly stands behind EOS and EOS
Implementers. ENRG runs on EOS and knows the importance of doing things the right
way. We have a deeply held belief that it’s our responsibility to both protect the
intellectual property of EOS Worldwide as well as bring it to more entrepreneurs across
the globe.”
— Kyle Mealy, Visionary of ENRG
Chapters meet monthly and follow the Level 10 Meeting® format to foster practical, solution-
oriented discussions so that our members experience a high-value monthly meeting with the
right whos and hows to create both accountability and lasting solutions to almost any
entrepreneurial issue.
ENRG goes far beyond a networking event or peer group; as a nonprofit, it has a philanthropic
mission to reinvest in the ENRG community through awarding grants and scholarships to
entrepreneurs and their organizations. ENRG grants increase entrepreneurs' ability to invest in
the knowledge, services, and training that increase their odds of success.
Responsible Governance and Stewardship
All use of EOS Worldwide’s intellectual property within ENRG follows their established licensing
standards and guidelines, maintaining clear lanes between community, education, and
professional implementation. This governance model reinforces ENRG’s nonprofit commitment
to service and stewardship while supporting entrepreneur awareness and readiness within the
EOS ecosystem.
About EOS Worldwide
EOS Worldwide Helps Entrepreneurs Get Everything They Want From Their Business® using
the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS), a complete set of simple, practical tools that
strengthen vision, traction, and team health.
Find an EOS Implementer or learn more about EOS at www.eosworldwide.com
About ENRG
ENRG (Entrepreneurial Networking Resource Group) is a nonprofit, help-first entrepreneurial
community built to support business owners through connection, shared experience, and proven
frameworks. ENRG chapters bring entrepreneurs, Integrators, EOS Implementers, and
experienced contributors together.
Learn more about ENRG and join a chapter near you at enrg.life.
Kyle Mealy
ENRG
kyle@enrg.life
