EOS Worldwide® and ENRG™ Finalize Nonprofit Community Licensing Agreement

EOS® and ENRG™ Announce Licensee Agreement

ENRG is the first licensed, nonprofit, and values-aligned community layer for those using the EOS Model®, seeking a trusted place to learn and connect.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EOS Worldwide® and ENRG™ proudly announce an agreement that establishes ENRG as the

first licensed, nonprofit, and values-aligned community layer for entrepreneurs who are using

the EOS Model®, exploring EOS Process® and concepts, or seeking a trusted place to learn

and connect with others on the same entrepreneurial journey.



With more than 310,000 companies running on EOS® worldwide, this license points

entrepreneurial business owners and leaders to a place where they can connect, solve real

issues, and strengthen their businesses within a structured local community.

ENRG has grown from 4 to more than 65 active chapters across North America in just 7

months, making it one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing entrepreneurial communities.

The agreement ensures that ENRG properly uses the intellectual property of EOS within its

national network of local nonprofit chapters and aligns with EOS Worldwide’s brand standards

and guidelines.



“ENRG’s help-first, nonprofit approach aligns with how we believe community should

show up around EOS—thoughtfully, responsibly, and with respect for the system and the

people who use it. We are excited about the opportunity to further entrepreneurs and

their team's journey toward mastery of building, growing, and leading a great business.”

—Kelly Knight, Integrator EOS Worldwide



Each ENRG chapter is stewarded by an EOS Implementer® and an experienced Integrator,

working together to steward the chapter and support its members. This structure ensures

chapters are grounded in real-world experience, aligned with EOS principles, and create a help-

first local community. ENRG chapters are designed to foster connection and shared learning

experiences, not to provide EOS Implementation services.

This agreement

Entrepreneurs often first encounter EOS through books such as Traction® or through peers

before starting their journey of either self or professional implementation of EOS, and then

utilizing EOS for years. Entrepreneurial organizations on this journey have been seeking a local

community and real-world experience like this to get what they want from their businesses

faster.

This agreement responds to that desire and expands responsible access to proven

entrepreneurial tools and concepts within clear intellectual property standards.



“This structure creates space for entrepreneur community while preserving the focus,

simplicity, and discipline that make EOS effective.”

— Mark O’Donnell, Visionary EOS Worldwide



How ENRG Chapters Work

Each chapter is co-led by an EOS Implementer and a vetted Integrator. The rest of the chapter

membership comprises other entrepreneurs, EOS Implementers, Integrators, and vetted expert

Sponsors.

“ENRG represents the best of the community and proudly stands behind EOS and EOS

Implementers. ENRG runs on EOS and knows the importance of doing things the right

way. We have a deeply held belief that it’s our responsibility to both protect the

intellectual property of EOS Worldwide as well as bring it to more entrepreneurs across

the globe.”

— Kyle Mealy, Visionary of ENRG

Chapters meet monthly and follow the Level 10 Meeting® format to foster practical, solution-

oriented discussions so that our members experience a high-value monthly meeting with the

right whos and hows to create both accountability and lasting solutions to almost any

entrepreneurial issue.

ENRG goes far beyond a networking event or peer group; as a nonprofit, it has a philanthropic

mission to reinvest in the ENRG community through awarding grants and scholarships to

entrepreneurs and their organizations. ENRG grants increase entrepreneurs' ability to invest in

the knowledge, services, and training that increase their odds of success.

Responsible Governance and Stewardship

All use of EOS Worldwide’s intellectual property within ENRG follows their established licensing

standards and guidelines, maintaining clear lanes between community, education, and

professional implementation. This governance model reinforces ENRG’s nonprofit commitment

to service and stewardship while supporting entrepreneur awareness and readiness within the

EOS ecosystem.

________________________________________________

About EOS Worldwide

EOS Worldwide Helps Entrepreneurs Get Everything They Want From Their Business® using

the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS), a complete set of simple, practical tools that

strengthen vision, traction, and team health.

Find an EOS Implementer or learn more about EOS at www.eosworldwide.com



About ENRG

ENRG (Entrepreneurial Networking Resource Group) is a nonprofit, help-first entrepreneurial

community built to support business owners through connection, shared experience, and proven

frameworks. ENRG chapters bring entrepreneurs, Integrators, EOS Implementers, and

experienced contributors together.

Learn more about ENRG and join a chapter near you at enrg.life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.