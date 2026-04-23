ENRG Announced as New Steward of EOS Conference

EOS Conference, the annual gathering of the EOS® community, is now led by ENRG, the licensed, nonprofit community organization built around the EOS ecosystem.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENRG™ is the New Steward of the EOS Conference®, the Annual Gathering for Business Leaders Running on the Entrepreneurial Operating System®

EOS Conference, the annual gathering of the EOS® community, is now led by ENRG, the licensed, nonprofit community organization built around the EOS ecosystem.

EOS Worldwide® and ENRG™ today announced ENRG as the new steward of the EOS Conference®, the official annual event for entrepreneurs, Integrators, EOS Implementers®, and leadership teams running on the Entrepreneurial Operating System.

The EOS Conference has long served as the place where the EOS community gathers to connect, go deeper on the tools, and return to their businesses energized and equipped. ENRG was built to extend that experience every month, through local chapters in cities across North America: structured community, help-first connection, and the kind of shared learning that makes the entrepreneurial journey more rewarding for everyone in the room.

"The EOS Conference has always been about more than content; it's about the room. The people in it, the energy between them, and the connections that outlast the event. ENRG understands that. Their commitment to protect, preserve, and perpetuate what makes this event valuable is exactly what responsible stewardship looks like."

— Kelly Knight, Integrator, EOS Worldwide

ENRG (Entrepreneurial Networking Resource Group) is a values-aligned, nonprofit community for entrepreneurs, Integrators, EOS Implementers, and vetted sponsors. In February 2026, EOS Worldwide established ENRG as the first licensed, nonprofit community layer for the EOS ecosystem. Since then, ENRG has grown to more than 75 active chapters across North America, making it one of the largest and fastest-growing entrepreneurial communities on the continent.

This agreement reflects what EOS Worldwide recognized in ENRG's growth: that ENRG was already doing, locally and continuously, what the EOS Conference has always done annually. Bringing the two together extends the reach and depth of both.

"We've watched ENRG build something the EOS community has needed outside of the conference: a place to connect in person, learn from one another, and stay in the work between sessions. Bringing them into stewardship of the EOS Conference is a natural extension of that. The community now has a home year-round"

— Mark O'Donnell, Visionary, EOS Worldwide

The EOS Conference experience is not changing. The quality, the content, and community that make it worth the trip are all being protected and preserved. ENRG runs on EOS itself, and operates with accountability to EOS Worldwide's brand standards and guidelines. Their commitment is to amplify what has always made the conference valuable, not reinvent it.

What is expanding is the community infrastructure surrounding the conference: a way to bring that same energy, connection, and shared learning into every month of the year. The EOS Conference now serves as the national annual gathering for ENRG's growing chapter network — meaning the local, year-round community entrepreneurial leaders can plug into every month and the national event they look forward to annually are now part of the same ecosystem.

"The EOS Conference was the spark that started this community — the entrepreneurs, the Integrators, the Implementers who show up every year and leave better for it. Our job is to honor that, bring our energy to it, and make sure the organization running it is the community itself."

— Kyle Mealy, Visionary, ENRG

Joining a local or virtual ENRG chapter and attending the EOS Conference are now part of one cohesive, year-round community experience, designed to support entrepreneurial leaders throughout every stage of their journey.

About EOS Worldwide: EOS Worldwide Helps Entrepreneurs Get Everything They Want From Their Business® using the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS), a complete set of simple, practical tools that strengthen vision, traction, and team health. Find an EOS Implementer or learn more at eosworldwide.com.

About ENRG:

ENRG (Entrepreneurial Networking Resource Group) is a nonprofit, help-first entrepreneurial community built to support business owners through connection, shared experience, and proven frameworks. ENRG chapters bring entrepreneurs, Integrators, EOS Implementers, and experienced contributors together in a structured monthly format across more than 75 chapters in North America. Learn more at enrg.life.

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