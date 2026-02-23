Berlin Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3001436
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/23/2026 @ 0702 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S. Walden Rd., Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Anna-Marie Welch
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks responded to a report of an assault on S. Walden Rd. in the Town of Cabot. Investigation revealed that Anna-Marie Welch, 29, committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault by assaulting a household member. Welch was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Welch was transported to the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division for arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington Criminal Division
LODGED : N
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
