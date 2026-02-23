Berlin Barracks // 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3001436

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/23/2026 @ 0702 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S. Walden Rd., Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Anna-Marie Welch

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks responded to a report of an assault on S. Walden Rd. in the Town of Cabot. Investigation revealed that Anna-Marie Welch, 29, committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault by assaulting a household member. Welch was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Welch was transported to the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division for arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington Criminal Division

LODGED : N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.