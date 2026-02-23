Infocap Achieves CMMC Level 1 Certification, Strengthening Security for Public Sector and Regulated Industries

Infocap achieves Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 1

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infocap AI Corp, a human-centric automation company serving government, financial services, and healthcare organizations, announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 1, reinforcing its commitment to protecting sensitive data across document-intensive workflows. This certification underscores Infocap’s focus on pairing intelligent automation with disciplined, standards-aligned security practices.“Trust is non-negotiable for our clients,” said Infocap CEO Nathaniel Palmer. “CMMC is more than a checkbox. It’s a shared language of security and accountability that lets our government and regulated customers move faster with confidence. Achieving CMMC Level 1 formalizes what has always been true about Infocap: we design automation with people, missions, and security at the center.”CMMC is a unified cybersecurity standard created by the U.S. Department of Defense to ensure contractors implement appropriate safeguards for Federal Contract Information and Controlled Unclassified Information across their systems and supply chains. Level 1 focuses on foundational safeguarding practices—such as access control, media protection, and incident response readiness—that form the baseline for resilient operations in today’s threat environment.For Infocap’s customers, CMMC Level 1 provides additional assurance that the company’s Intelligent Document Automation (IDA) platform and related services are built on top of rigorously evaluated security controls. Infocap’s cloud-native approach combines secure infrastructure, role-based access, encryption, and governance-ready audit capabilities with human-in-the-loop workflows tailored to government, financial, and healthcare requirements.“Public-sector and regulated enterprises are being asked to modernize quickly while the security bar keeps rising,” Palmer added. “Our job is to make work easier without asking teams to trade agility for risk, and CMMC is one of the frameworks that helps us prove we are doing exactly that.”Infocap will continue investing in its security and compliance roadmap, including ongoing alignment with federal guidelines and evolving CMMC expectations, to support agencies and contractors as requirements expand across the defense and broader public-sector ecosystem.Organizations seeking to understand how CMMC-aligned, human-centric automation can support their missions can schedule a discovery call with Infocap’s team to review current workflows, risk posture, and modernization goals.For more information, visit https://infocap.ai

