Infocap Launches MPVaaS, TRUST, and EASY to Accelerate AI-Driven Modernization for Government Healthcare Programs

New cloud-native platforms help agencies streamline eligibility, detect document fraud, & improve beneficiary experience w/o complete system rip-and-replace.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infocap AI Corp announces three cloud-native platforms designed to help public-sector and government healthcare organizations modernize eligibility operations, combat document fraud, and improve beneficiary experience without the risk, cost, and timelines of traditional system replacements: MPVaaS (Medicaid Pre-Verification-as-a-Service), TRUST (Tamper Recognition Using Smart Technology), and EASY (Eligibility. Assistance. Service. You’re Covered.).“Public-sector leaders are being asked to do the impossible: manage rising workloads, new mandates, and sophisticated fraud, all on top of aging systems,” said Nathaniel Palmer, CEO of Infocap. “MPVaaS, TRUST, and EASY are designed to give government programs a faster, lower-risk path to modernization - cloud-native, compliance-first platforms that wrap and extend what they already have instead of forcing an expensive and time-consuming rip-and-replace project.”MPVaaS is a Medicaid Pre-Verification-as-a-Service offering that goes beyond extracting data from documents, to providing real-time and batch eligibility verification through direct integration with systems like the Federal Data Services Hub (FDSH) as well as State and trusted commercial data sources. The platform is architected to automate income, employment, and work requirement checks, apply state-specific rules, and generate a complete, tamper-proof audit trail while complementing existing MMIS and eligibility systems. Built on a secure, serverless AWS architecture that automatically scales to the size of the Medicaid population for any state, MPVaaS is designed to help states significantly reduce verification efforts and turn around determinations in minutes or hours rather than days and weeks, with deployment timelines of 3-6 months instead of traditional multiyear, waterfall modernization projects.TRUST (Tamper Recognition Using Smart Technology) is an AI/ML-powered fraudulent document detection platform purpose-built for government healthcare programs, including Medicaid, Medicare, and healthcare.gov. Using proprietary models trained on civilian-issued credentials, TRUST combines document analysis, facial recognition, hologram and watermark detection, metadata inspection, and fraud pattern analysis to deliver real-time document authentication and tamper detection at government scale. Built on a secure, serverless AWS foundation, TRUST targets 90%+ fraud detection accuracy with fewer false positives, and can materially reduce fraud losses while shortening deployments to 1–6 months.EASY (Eligibility. Assistance. Service. You’re Covered.) is a configurable, cloud-based customer support center platform designed specifically for State-Based Exchanges (SBEs)/Health Insurance Exchanges (HIXs). EASY provides a standardized, production-proven architecture for eligibility support, enrollment assistance, and re-enrollment service, with a configurable rules engine that allows each state to tailor business logic, timelines, and workflows without fragile custom code. The platform delivers omnichannel engagement (phone, chat, SMS, and web), a unified knowledgebase, guided assistance, and reusable implementation patterns that reduce risk during vendor transitions and enable faster stand-up or migration of SBE/HIX operations.“With these platforms, we’re encoding more than a decade of government and healthcare experience into ready-to-deploy solutions,” Palmer added. “The goal is simple: help agencies move from pilot experiments to production-grade AI and automation that protect beneficiaries, strengthen trust, and make government work better - now, not years from now.”MPVaaS, TRUST, and EASY are designed and architected for State Medicaid agencies, Federal and DoD healthcare programs, and State Health Insurance Exchanges, with deployment approaches tailored to each organization’s unique policy, security, and operational landscape. Agencies can procure each platform as a standalone solution or as an integrated suite that addresses eligibility, fraud, and beneficiary engagement across the entire benefits lifecycle, reducing the fragmentation and handoffs that often slow eligibility cases and introduce errors.Infocap works side-by-side with program, policy, and IT leaders to align the platforms with existing eligibility systems, call centers, and case management tools, ensuring that staff workflows improve instead of being disrupted.For agencies navigating tight timelines - such as redetermination cycles, vendor transitions, or new regulatory requirements - Infocap uses the lessons learned from over a decade of serving Federal and State healthcare systems, processing over half a billion pages of documentation, and ultimately enabling more than 50,000,000 people to successfully receive healthcare benefits to accelerate from pilot to production in months, not years.To learn more or schedule a strategy workshop, visit infocap.ai to begin a no-obligation assessment of modernization options.

