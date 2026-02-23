Recomaze Introduces GEO Audit to Help E-Commerce Stores Get Discovered by AI Shopping Agents

Recomaze CEO, Delian Coroama with City of Austin Mayor, Kirk Watson

New Generative Engine Optimization platform measures and fixes how ChatGPT Shopping, Perplexity and AI agents understand and recommend products.

Before AI can sell, recommend or guide, the data has to be fixed.” — Delian Coroama

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recomaze introduces GEO Audit to help e-commerce stores get discovered by AI shopping agentsNew Generative Engine Optimization platform measures and fixes how ChatGPT Shopping, Perplexity and AI agents understand and recommend productsRecomaze today announced the launch of its GEO Audit, a new Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) product designed to help e-commerce brands understand how visible their products are to AI-driven shopping experiences — and what to fix when they’re not. As consumers increasingly discover products through ChatGPT Shopping, Perplexity and AI-powered assistants, traditional SEO and paid ads are no longer enough. If AI systems can’t clearly understand a product catalog, they can’t recommend it. Recomaze’s GEO Audit was built to close that gap.“E-commerce teams are realizing that discovery has fundamentally changed,” said Delian Coroama, founder and CEO of Recomaze. “If AI shopping agents can’t interpret your product data, your store simply doesn’t exist where buyers are looking. GEO Audit gives merchants a clear score, clear answers and a clear path to fix that.”The GEO gap in AI-driven commerceMost online stores today suffer from what Recomaze calls the “GEO gap”: thousands of SKUs with generic titles, missing attributes, inconsistent descriptions and fragmented product knowledge spread across multiple systems. While these issues may not break a website, they prevent large language models from reliably recommending products.The GEO Audit evaluates how well AI systems can understand and surface a store’s products by analyzing:1. Product titles, descriptions and attribute completeness2. AI-parseable and structured data quality4. Readiness for ChatGPT Shopping and AI assistants5. How AI agents respond to real customer questionsEarly users of the platform have achieved up to 92% LLM response accuracy and a 23% lift in AI-driven traffic after implementing GEO recommendations.What the GEO Audit delivers1. Recomaze’s GEO Audit provides merchants with a practical, AI-first view of their catalog performance, including:2. GEO Readiness Score (0–100): A single metric showing how recommendable a store is to ChatGPT Shopping, Perplexity and AI agents3. LLM response testing: Simulated responses showing how AI shopping agents answer questions about specific products4. GEO recommendations: Prioritized fixes to improve AI visibility, accuracy and discoverabilityBuilt on Recomaze’s AI commerce foundationRecomaze originally launched with a conversational AI sales agent designed to live directly on e-commerce websites, helping shoppers navigate products, compare options and make confident buying decisions. As the platform evolved, the team discovered that even the most advanced AI agent fails when underlying product data is incomplete, inconsistent or fragmented.“That insight reshaped the company,” Coroama said. “Before AI can sell, recommend or guide, the data has to be fixed. GEO is how we diagnose and repair that foundation so AI can work everywhere — on your site, in search and inside external shopping assistants.” Today, Recomaze turns cleaned, structured product data into AI-ready knowledge that powers both GEO optimization and conversational AI sales agents.Backed by International Accelerator and IA Global VenturesRecomaze is backed and supported by International Accelerator and IA Global Ventures (IAGV), organizations that support high-growth startups with global ambitions and invest in transformative technology. The partnership reflects a shared belief that the next wave of e-commerce will be driven by an AI layer sitting between merchant data and every modern sales channel — from search and marketplaces to AI assistants and autonomous agents.“Recomaze is solving a foundational problem for e-commerce merchants and agencies,” Chief Commercial Officer of International Accelerator, James Smith said. “As AI becomes the front door to buying decisions, companies that make products understandable to AI will define the next generation of retail.”Recomaze is offering a free GEO Audit for e-commerce stores, analyzing up to 12 products for AI readiness. The audit evaluates product data for LLMs, GEO-ready descriptions, AI-parseable attributes, structured data quality, ChatGPT Shopping readiness and AI agent response simulations. The GEO Audit is available exclusively for e-commerce stores. Content-focused sites can access a separate Content GEO Audit.For more information or to start a free GEO Audit, visit www.recomaze.com About RecomazeRecomaze is building the AI Commerce OS behind the next generation of online stores. The company helps merchants become visible to AI by turning incomplete product catalogs into structured, AI-ready knowledge and using it to power GEO optimization and conversational AI sales agents. Recomaze’s mission is to make online commerce feel intelligent and human again.About International AcceleratorInternational Accelerator supports innovative startups with global ambitions by helping founders scale across borders through capital access, market entry support and strategic partnerships. The organization connects high-growth companies with investors, governments and enterprise partners to accelerate international expansion.About IA Global VenturesIA Global Ventures (IAGV) is a venture capital firm investing in transformative technology companies shaping the future of commerce, AI, infrastructure and global markets. IAGV partners with founders building category-defining platforms at the intersection of technology, data and scale.Media Contact:James SmithInternational Accelerator512-767-2746james@iaccelerator.com

