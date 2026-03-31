International Accelerator Selected by Pegasus Ventures To Host Startup World Cup 2026 Austin Regional Tournament

Austin, Texas Hosts Regional Tournament For Startup World Cup 2025 Startup World Cup Winner | San Francisco, Callifornia The International Accelerator

One startup from Austin, Texas to compete at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco for a chance to win a $1,000,000

I have no doubt the winner of The Startup World Cup '26 is sitting right here in Central Texas.” — James Smith, International Accelerator

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pegasus Tech Ventures has officially selected the International Accelerator (IA) as the Central Texas regional host for the Startup World Cup 2026, one of the world’s largest and most prestigious global startup pitch competitions. The Austin Regional Tournament will identify and send one standout startup from Central Texas to compete at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco, where founders will take the stage for a chance to win a $1,000,000 investment prize.The Startup World Cup, organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, spans more than 100 regional competitions across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Each regional winner earns the opportunity to compete at the Grand Finale, taking place November 6, 2026, in San Francisco.As a regional partner, the International Accelerator will host the Austin competition, bringing together founders, investors, operators, and ecosystem leaders from across Texas and beyond. The event is expected to generate more than 100 startup applications and attract over 500 attendees, further reinforcing Austin’s position as a leading hub for startups, venture capital, and innovation.“When Pegasus Tech Ventures reached out, we immediately saw the opportunity given the global scale and significance of the event. What makes this especially powerful is the ability to bring Austin’s entire ecosystem together — investors, founders, universities, operators, accelerators, and civic leaders. With the depth of talent across the region, I have no doubt the winner of Startup World Cup '26 is sitting right here in Central Texas,” said James Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of the International Accelerator.The Austin Regional Tournament will feature a multi-stage competition format, culminating in a live pitch event where top startups will present to a panel of leading venture capitalists, angel investors, and industry experts. Finalists will deliver a full pitch followed by a live Q&A session, with one company ultimately selected to advance to the global finale by a panel of judges. More information will be published as mid-April approaches on the regional tournament page: https://www.startupworldcup.io/usa-austin-2026 "We are so excited to partner up with International Accelerator for the first time to bring Startup World Cup Austin Regional to life. We hope this partnership creates a platform for startups in Austin and to further connect global innovation ecosystems. We cannot wait to meet the finalist in the Grand Finale in November 2026." - Anis Uzzaman, Chairman of Startup World CupThe winning startup will receive:• Entry to the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco• Access to exclusive networking events and global investor exposure• The opportunity to compete for a $1,000,000 investment prizeThe International Accelerator’s IA Media Team will lead all aspects of event production, working closely with Pegasus Tech Ventures to ensure alignment with global standards, while also enlisting organizations from around Central Texas. To inquire about how you can support The Austin Regional Startup World Cup event, please contact the IA Media Team at marketing@iaccelerator.com.Key Dates:• 04/15: Application Open• 07/31: Submission Deadline• 08/20: Top Ten Finalists Announced• 09/10: Austin Regional Finale• 11/06: Startup World Cup Grand Finale (San Francisco, CA)About International AcceleratorThe International Accelerator, founded by Angelos Angelou, is an Austin-based program dedicated to helping high-potential, foreign-born founders launch and scale their companies in the United States through a six-month program offering immigration and legal support, while providing mentorship, resources, and access to capital. Over the last 15 years, IA has supported over 60 startups from 28 different countriesAbout Startup World CupStartup World Cup is a global series of startup conferences and competitions, powered by Pegasus Tech Ventures, connecting top startups, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and world-class tech CEOs. With more than 100 regional competitions worldwide, the program culminates in a Grand Finale in Silicon Valley, where startups compete for a $1,000,000 investment prize.About Pegasus Tech VenturesPegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley, offering intellectual and financial capital to exceptional emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to a more traditional investment approach, Pegasus offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.