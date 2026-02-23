Registration open for MDC prescribed burn field day March 10 in Dade County

Body

GREENFIELD, Mo. – When used in controlled, supervised conditions, fire can be a beneficial land management tool. However, it’s important that prescribed fire involves planning and on-site management.

Learn more about how fire can be used as a land management tool at a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) prescribed fire demonstration program 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at Sloan Conservation Area, 255 West US Highway 160 in Greenfield. To take part in this workshop, participants must first complete the online portion of this class.

Register for the Prescribed Burn Demonstration Field Day here: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215217

Attendees will get a link to the online portion of the workshop when they register. The online portion will take from 2-4 hours to complete. Upon completing the online portion, participants will receive a certificate, which they must bring to the March 10 demonstration burn in Dade County. The online course requires a $25 fee which is paid to a third-party host.

MDC Private Land Conservationist Megan Lawler will discuss equipment needed for a burn, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other aspects needed to conduct a safe and successful prescribed burn.

Appropriate dress for the burn includes leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long-sleeve shirt, and safety glasses.

For more information about this event, contact Lawler at meghan.lawler@mdc.mo.gov.

