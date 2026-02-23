MPU’s International Development Project Shortlisted for THE Awards Asia 2026

MACAU, February 23 - Macao Polytechnic University’s (MPU) international development project, MPU Connect, has been shortlisted for the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia 2026 in the category of International Strategy of the Year. This recognition affirms MPU’s achievements in building a global campus and expanding high-quality international collaboration networks, with notable outcomes in promoting cross-regional education and research cooperation.

Aligned with MPU’s strategic vision of developing a global campus, MPU Connect adopts innovative models of international cooperation and integrates efforts across four key areas: talent development, intervarsity collaboration, multicultural inclusion, and international mobility. Drawing on Macao’s position as a platform between China and Lusophone countries and MPU’s role as the “precise connector” in Sino-Lusophone cooperation, the project has established a partnership network centred on collaboration between China and Portugal and extending to other Lusophone countries and regions, including Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe, East Timor, and Equatorial Guinea. This model has been further extended into a truly global network, uniting high-quality educational resources and learning opportunities from around the world.

“AI+” constitutes a central interdisciplinary and cross-regional research direction at MPU, encompassing key domains such as smart cities, environmental intelligence, health sciences, and language translation. Through this focus, MPU has strengthened teaching and research collaboration with leading universities and research institutions worldwide. Notably, MPU and the University of Coimbra in Portugal have launched a dual PhD programme and jointly established two laboratories in Smart Cities, and Wellness and Nutrition Technology. The two institutions have also reached a shared vision in advancing the “global campus” initiative.

In support of the development vision of the Macao–Hengqin International Education (University) Town, MPU will further implement its international development strategy and contribute to building a higher education cooperation hub that connects China and Lusophone countries and also with the wider world.

The Times Higher Education Awards Asia, established in 2019, are widely regarded as the “Oscars of higher education” and aim to recognise outstanding performance by higher education institutions in innovation, leadership and social impact across the Asia-Pacific region. This shortlist selection highlights the effectiveness of MPU’s internationalisation efforts and reflects its growing influence in advancing global engagement in higher education.