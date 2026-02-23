Snowmobile Crash with Injuries in Columbia

CONTACT:

February 23, 2026

Columbia, NH – On February 20, 2026, at approximately 2:35 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a snowmobile crash with injuries that occurred in the area of Fish Pond in the Town of Columbia. An emergency response was initiated by the Colebrook Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and Fish and Game Conservation Officers.

Based on an on-scene investigation, it was determined that the operator, Daitannah Smith, 30, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, was attempting to navigate her way out of a plowed private roadway towards a nearby snowmobile trail. Smith was operating her snowmobile with a passenger when she lost control and struck a snowbank on the right side of the road. This resulted in Smith accidentally accelerating rapidly across the road and ultimately colliding with several trees. Both Smith and her passenger, who was identified as Sarah Spaulding, 22, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, were ejected from the machine in the crash and sustained injuries. Members of their riding party quickly came to their aid and called 911.

Smith and Spaulding were transported from the crash scene via Colebrook Fire Department’s Argo, a specialized tracked off-road vehicle, to awaiting 45th Parallel ambulances. Both parties were subsequently transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Based on the information gathered on scene, it was determined that rider inexperience was the primary factor in this crash as it was Smith’s first time operating a snowmobile. Conservation Officers would like to remind operators to familiarize themselves and gain experience with their machine to ensure safe operation.