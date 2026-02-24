Hendry County Sets New Standard for Florida Districts Through Comprehensive Compliance Partnership

State’s first District to launch the Compliance Continuum and a consolidated policy-to-practice technology ecosystem

By connecting policy, procedures, and daily practice into one unified system, we’re strengthening accountability, transparency, and trust across our schools and our community.” — Michael Swindle, Superintendent of Hendry County Schools

HENDRY COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hendry County Schools is launching a new approach to school district compliance designed to make life easier for school leaders, staff, and families alike.Through a trailblazing partnership with Neola and Givebacks , Hendry County is replacing disconnected Policies, Procedures, and Protocol with one coordinated system that shows how school board policy turns into daily practice across schools.For district leaders, the change means fewer gray areas, fewer manual workarounds, and far less time spent interpreting policy. For principals, teachers, and PTO leaders, it means clear guidance, consistent processes, and tools that reflect board-approved expectations without requiring legal or policy expertise to follow them.Traditionally, school board policies live in one place, operational procedures in another, and day-to-day tools somewhere else entirely. This model establishes Hendry County as a blueprint for how Districts can move beyond fragmented systems by implementing a consolidated compliance technology stack that:- Translates board policy into clear procedures and daily routines- Embeds policy-driven workflows into everyday District operations- Connects governance, operations, and community engagement into one seamless ecosystemNeola and Givebacks refer to this integrated approach as the Compliance Continuum, a comprehensive framework that moves Districts from reactive compliance to proactive leadership.“Compliance isn’t a checkbox – it’s a system,” said Neola President, Amanda Clapp, Esq. “Hendry County is showing what leadership looks like by building that system intentionally, with clarity, consistency, and District-wide impact.”As part of the partnership, Hendry County Schools receive:- Legally sound, Florida-specific fundraising and crowdfunding policies and procedures from Neola- Operational workflows and protocols through Givebacks- Real-time compliance tools that support daily District operationsHendry County Schools is helping define the future of District governance and compliance infrastructure in the state. With Neola already serving 36 of Florida’s 67 county school Districts, this adoption represents a milestone moment in Florida’s education landscape.“This partnership represents more than new technology; it represents a new way of operating as a District,” said Michael Swindle, Superintendent of Hendry County Schools. “By connecting policy, procedures, and daily practice into one unified system, we’re strengthening accountability, transparency, and trust across our schools and our community. We’re proud to lead this work in Florida.”About Neola and GivebacksNeola is Florida’s leading provider of customized, legally vetted school board policies, supporting districts with governance clarity and compliance expertise. Givebacks is a centralized platform that unites school payments, fundraising, and financial reconciliation into one easy-to-use system.Together, the organizations are helping districts move from reactive compliance to proactive, transparent operations.For more information, contact info@neola.com or visit neola.com and givebacks.com.

Givebacks and Neola Partner to Transform School District Compliance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.