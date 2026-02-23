Minister Willie Aucamp on processing of appeals submitted by small-scale fishers

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Willie Aucamp, has directed that all appeals received from Small-Scale Fishers concerning decisions issued by the Delegated Authority on the allocation of the Total Applied Effort in the Traditional Linefish sector, be prioritised for finalisation by no later than 5 March 2026.

This was in response to the high volume of appeals received also noting the urgency and seriousness of these matters, with the current allocations expiring on 28 February 2026. This timeline takes into consideration that the 30-day prescribed period for the submission of appeals against the decisions of the Delegated Authority on the Traditional Line Fish TAE lapses on 2 March 2026. The Minister’s directive also aims to ensure that each appeal is considered thoroughly, lawfully, and in a manner that reflects the Department’s commitment to fairness, accountability, and the sustainable use of South Africa’s marine resources.

“I understand the frustration and uncertainty that these decisions have created for Small-Scale Fishers,” said Minister Aucamp. “I want to assure them that their concerns are being approached with empathy and seriousness. Yet good governance requires careful, lawful decision-making. We will stay true to that obligation while working as swiftly as possible to resolve the issue.”

The Department is mindful that the appeals raise important matters relating to the procedural fairness of the decision-making process, the reasonableness of the outcomes, and the potential implications for the livelihoods and socio-economic well-being of Small-Scale Fishing communities.

The Minister acknowledges the pressures faced by Small-Scale Fishers and the importance of certainty for coastal communities whose livelihoods depend on responsible access to marine resources. While the appeal process must follow due administrative procedure, the Department is committed to concluding the assessments as efficiently as possible.

All affected stakeholders are encouraged to remain patient while the Department follows the legally required steps to ensure that the issues raised are properly evaluated. The Department is committed to a balanced and just outcome that safeguards socio-economic interests while upholding its mandate to conserve and protect South Africa’s fisheries resources for current and future generations.

The Department will continue to provide updates as the appeals process progresses.

