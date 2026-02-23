Snowmobile Crash in Gorham with Injury

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Rachael J. Stocker

603-788-3164

February 23, 2026

Gorham, NH – On Sunday, February 22, at approximately 1:36 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a snowmobile crash with injuries in Gorham. The operator of the snowmobile was identified as Scott McGee, 54, of Woonsocket, RI. McGee was operating with a passenger on an in-town access trail when the crash occurred. McGee was attempting to make a righthand turn when he abruptly steered the snowmobile to the left. McGee then collided with a tree on the left side of the trail, ultimately stopping the snowmobile. McGee and the passenger were both ejected from the snowmobile due to the impact of the crash. McGee sustained an injury, while the passenger was uninjured.

A 911 phone call was then made by a member of McGee’s riding party requesting medical assistance at their location. Responders from Gorham Fire and EMS and two Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the scene upon receiving the call. McGee was located then transferred to an ambulance and transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation of his injury.

Based on the information gathered on scene, it was determined that failure to keep right and reduce speed to avoid a collision was the primary cause of the crash. Conservation Officers would like to use this incident to remind snowmobile operators to always operate cautiously and with regard for actual and potential hazards, and to always stay right while operating on trails.