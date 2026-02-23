ISFC welcomes new member company, The Rohatyn Group

Global forestry advocacy group continues to grow

EDINBURGH,EH4 3TP, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) has welcomed The Rohatyn Group (TRG), an investment management firm specializing in emerging markets and real assets, into the global membership.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in New York, TRG has approximately 100 professionals based in 14 countries across North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, Southeast Asia, and Oceania.

The firm’s Forestry & Agriculture team TRG F&A, (formerly GMO Renewable Resources) comprises a seasoned team of land investment professionals that has been investing over more than 25 years across three continents and a broad range of species.

Erik Kankainen, Partner at The Rohatyn Group, said, “At TRG, we have long believed that sustainable forest management and disciplined investment go hand in hand. Joining the ISFC aligns with TRG’s investment philosophy and our commitment to responsible stewardship, constructive engagement with local communities, and collaboration across the global forestry sector to help advance recognition of the full value forests can provide.”

TRG F&A invests in and manages diversified portfolios of timberland and farmland on behalf of its clients. The team focuses on high-quality properties in established forestry and agricultural regions, partnering with experienced local operators to drive long-term value. With a disciplined, value-oriented investment approach, TRG seeks to acquire assets with strong underlying productivity and long-term growth potential. Today, the F&A team manages approximately 518,000 hectares across eight countries.

Chair of the ISFC and President and Chief Executive Officer of Oji Holdings, Hiroyuki Isono said, “The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome to our ranks TRG. TRG is a well-respected owner and manager of forestry lands with a reputation for delivering for investors, communities and the planet. The breadth of TRG’s interests, over 8 different countries, will mean TRG brings to the ISFC valuable perspective as we seek to play our part in the vital mission to see a worldwide pivot to a nature and climate smart, sustainable, circular bioeconomy.”

About the ISFC

The ISFC is the global voice of the forest sector, strongly advocating for the climate and nature positive, forest-based, circular bioeconomy. The ISFC member companies steward more than 30 million hectares (approx. 74 million acres) of forests in 39 countries on all six forest growing continents.

