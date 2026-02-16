MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2026 Extend Entry Deadline to 27 February

Extended Entries for the MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2026 - Retail, Digital & SME MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2026: Retail, Digital & SME MEED logo

Awards programme continues to provide independent recognition and global visibility as part of Dubai Future Finance Week

Aligned with Dubai Future Finance Week, the MENA Banking Excellence Awards deliver visibility, credibility and strategic relevance to institutions making a tangible impact in the banking sector.” — Sarah Rizvi, Banking & Finance editor at MEED

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2026: Retail, Digital & SME have extended the entry deadline to 27 February 2026, giving banks and financial institutions across the region additional time to submit initiatives for independent recognition on a global stage.

Co-located with the Dubai FinTech Summit, the flagship event of Dubai Future Finance Week (11–15 May 2026), the awards offer a high-profile platform connecting senior banking leaders, policymakers, innovators and investors who are shaping the future of financial services. The awards ceremony will take place on 12 May 2026 in Dubai.

Presented by MEED and powered by GlobalData’s Intelligence Centres, the awards are independently validated by experts from Retail Banker International, Celent, TS Lombard and MEED, providing a robust and credible benchmark for excellence across retail, digital and SME banking in the Middle East and North Africa.

“The extended deadline allows more institutions to be recognised at a truly global forum,” said Sarah Rizvi, Banking & Finance editor at MEED, adding that “aligned with Dubai Future Finance Week, the MENA Banking Excellence Awards deliver visibility, credibility and strategic relevance to institutions making a tangible impact in the banking sector.”

The 2026 programme features new and evolved categories to highlight today’s most critical banking priorities:

• Innovation: Best Use of AI in Retail Banking, Best Open Banking Innovation

• Customer Experience: Best Priority Banking Service, Best Women-Only Banking Proposition

• Service Excellence: Best Agency Banking Initiative, Best Remittance/FX Service

Trusted, independently judged and fair, the awards provide credible recognition from MEED & GlobalData, celebrating measurable impact, innovation and leadership across Retail, Digital, and SME banking, strengthening the reputation of winning institutions in a competitive regional market.

Complementing the awards, CXO Leadership Think Tanks convene senior executives for peer-level dialogue on strategic priorities, including AI governance, digital resilience, sustainability and inclusive growth.

Banks and financial institutions should submit initiatives by 27 February 2026 to be considered for recognition and to leverage the strategic exposure offered by Dubai Future Finance Week and the Dubai FinTech Summit.

-----------------------------

About MEED

MEED is a leading senior management media brand providing business intelligence, analysis and insight on the Middle East and North Africa. Established in 1957, MEED delivers trusted content through its subscription platform and magazine, more than 30 C-suite conferences and summits, the MEED Projects Awards, and its specialist intelligence businesses, MEED Projects and MEED Insight.

MEED Projects is the Middle East’s premium project-tracking database, while MEED Insight delivers tailored research and in-depth sector analysis. MEED is a GlobalData company.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.