“Macao 2026” Stamp Exhibition Slogan Die and Publicity Slogan Impression

MACAU, February 23 - In preparation for the Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition (“Macao 2026”), the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will introduce the new slogan die of franking machine and publicity slogan impression of postal label printer from 2 March to 1 July 2026, aiming to promote the grand philatelic event and enrich its philatelic features.

The General Post Office, Red Market Post Office, Fai Chi Kei Post Office, Nova Taipa Post Office and Ocean Gardens Post Office will use the new slogan die of franking machine; while the Communications Museum Shop (only on stamp issue days), Cultural Centre Post Office, Mong Ha Post Office, Terminal Post Office, Carmo Post Office, Seac Pai Van Post Office and University of Macau Post Office will introduce the new publicity slogan impression of postal label printer.

The new slogan die and publicity slogan impression are only applicable for mailing correspondences (including small packets and printed matters) at postal counters and not for