Net zero trends for businesses in 2026

Market shifts and growing regulatory momentum are reshaping expectations for corporate climate action.

Organisations that build capability now will be positioned to capitalise on the net zero transition.

Join experts from Climateworks Centre as they explore the key trends in climate action for businesses in 2026, and what your organisation needs to know to thrive in the net zero future.

FREE ONLINE EVENT

Co-presented by the Net Zero Academy

Tuesday 3 March 2036

2pm (AEDT)

Panel session with Q&A

Climate action in 2026 is a whole-of-organisation challenge.

With mandatory reporting underway and transition planning requirements emerging, Australian businesses need workforce capability across all levels to meet new obligations and maintain a competitive advantage.

In this webinar co-presented by the Net Zero Academy, hear from Climateworks experts Erwin Jackson, Cassandra Williams and Elspeth Taylor as they explore the key trends in climate action for businesses in 2026.

They’ll discuss geopolitical and policy shifts, what we’ve learnt from the first year of mandatory reporting, and why transition planning requires upskilling and behaviour change from the boardroom down.

Whether you’re advancing an existing sustainability program or just beginning, this session will equip you with practical insights and resources to build organisational resilience for the net zero future.

PANELLISTS:

Erwin Jackson

Head of Australian Programs, Climateworks Centre

Erwin Jackson is one of Australia’s most respected climate policy analysts and advocates, bringing more than 35 years of experience to his role at Climateworks Centre.

Most recently Managing Director, Policy at the Investor Group on Climate Change, Erwin led the development of national policy priorities and worked closely with governments and stakeholders to shape investable climate and financial risk policies. His expertise spans government, business and the not-for-profit sector.

Cassandra Williams

Head of Enterprise Programs & Strategy, Climateworks Centre

Cassandra Williams brings over two decades of experience in financial services, spanning global funds management, institutional and retail investments, banking and financial product ratings.

Previously Head of Certification and Ratings at the Responsible Investment Association Australasia, Cassandra led a program recognised globally as the premier standard for evaluating responsible investment products and mitigating greenwashing.

She currently serves on the education committee for 100 Women in Finance as the ESG subject matter expert, and sits on the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero Southeast Asia Knowledge Engagement Workstream.

Elspeth Taylor

Program Manager, Climateworks Centre

Elspeth Taylor brings nearly a decade of experience in project management, change leadership and organisational development to her role at Climateworks Centre, where she designs and delivers the Net Zero Academy courses.

Her career spans the corporate and not-for-profit sectors, including roles in PwC’s People and Organisation team and as a project manager at STREAT, where she built impactful partnerships and led change initiatives.

Elspeth’s approach combines skills in stakeholder engagement, facilitation and learning design to build workforce capability for climate action across Australian organisations.

HOST:

Anna Skarbek AM

CEO, Climateworks Centre

Anna Skarbek is CEO of Climateworks Centre, leading the organisation’s work in Australia and Southeast Asia with decision-makers who have the power to reduce emissions at scale. Anna has led Climateworks since its creation in 2009.