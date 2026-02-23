Ocean Climate Dialogue focuses on advancing effective blue carbon governance

Blue carbon was in focus this month as experts, policymakers and stakeholders gathered in Jakarta for the Ocean Climate Dialogue 2026 (OCD).

The first milestone towards this year’s Ocean Impact Summit, to be held in Bali this June, the OCD was convened by Climateworks Centre and Indonesia’s Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (MMAF), in collaboration with The Conversation Indonesia.

Dr Hendra Yusran Siry SPi MSc, Ir A. Koswara MP, Ir Ary Sudjianto MSE and Jannata (Egi) Giwangkara at the Ocean Climate Dialogue 2026 in Jakarta.

The event began with keynote and context setting speeches from senior Indonesian officials, including:

Ir A. Koswara MP , Director General of Marine Spatial Management, MMAF (keynote)

, Director General of Marine Spatial Management, MMAF (keynote) Ir Ary Sudjianto MSE , Deputy for Climate Change Control and Carbon Economic Value Governance, Ministry of Environment

, Deputy for Climate Change Control and Carbon Economic Value Governance, Ministry of Environment Dr Hendra Yusran Siry SPi MSc, Senior Advisor to the Minister on Ecology and Marine Resources, MMAF

Dr Luky Adrianto, chair of the Indonesian stakeholder steering committee for Climateworks’ Southeast Asia Framework for Ocean Action in Mitigation (SEAFOAM) project, chaired a discussion on ‘bridging science, policy and finance to scale blue carbon for Indonesia’s climate transition and blue economy’.

Dr Luky Adrianto chairs a panel discussion at the Ocean Climate Dialogue 2026. (Supplied)

The dialogue follows the release of Climateworks’ report Turning the tide: Advancing Indonesia’s blue economy through ocean-based mitigation actions late last year.

The report outlines the practical steps Indonesia can take to integrate the ocean into its climate strategy.

Report co-authors Brurce Mecca and Wiraditma Prananta joined breakout panels at the dialogue on blue finance and ocean accounting, alongside ministry officials and policy experts.

Read more about this event in the MMAF media release: English, Bahasa Indonesia [PDF 0.8mb]

You can also watch a recording of the plenary sessions or a CNBC Indonesia report on the dialogue on YouTube (Bahasa Indonesia).