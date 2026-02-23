Your Doctors Online Enhances Access to Timely Prescriptions Through Physician-Led Virtual Care Platform

Raihan Masroor, Founder at Your Doctors Online A concerned parent sits with a sick child in bed while contacting Your Doctors Online on a smartphone for quick medical advice and care.

24/7 physician-led virtual care provides faster access to prescriptions while maintaining clinical standards and continuity of care

Virtual care is not a replacement for traditional healthcare—it is an important extension of it, ensuring patients can access qualified medical expertise when they need it most” — Raihan Masroor

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Doctors Online (YDO), a global virtual healthcare platform providing 24/7 access to licensed physicians, continues to expand access to timely medical care for patients seeking prescriptions and treatment for routine and urgent health concerns.

By connecting patients directly with licensed doctors through secure chat, phone, or video consultations, the platform enables clinical assessment and, when medically appropriate, the issuance of prescriptions and lab requisitions without requiring in-person visits.

As healthcare systems across Canada face increasing demand and physician shortages, timely access to routine medical care—including prescriptions—has become a growing challenge for many patients. Your Doctors Online’s physician-led model is designed to complement traditional healthcare by providing immediate access to virtual licensed doctors in canada while maintaining established clinical and privacy standards.

“Access to timely medical treatment is essential for patient health and peace of mind,” said Raihan Masroor, Founder of Your Doctors Online (YDO). “Our platform ensures patients can connect directly with licensed physicians when they need care, whether it’s for a new condition, ongoing treatment, or a prescription. By improving access to qualified doctors, virtual care helps support patients while also reducing pressure on walk-in clinics and emergency departments.”

Founded in 2015 as a second-opinion service, Your Doctors Online expanded into primary care in response to growing patient demand for accessible medical consultations. In addition to prescription services, the platform also provides access to online therapy in Canada, connecting patients with licensed mental health professionals for virtual counselling and support.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the platform saw significant growth in Canada, with Canadian patients now representing the majority of its user base. The service operates on a subscription model independent of provincial healthcare plans, allowing patients to access care without affecting their existing relationships with family physicians.

Your Doctors Online’s network consists exclusively of licensed physicians who follow established clinical guidelines when assessing patients and prescribing treatment. Virtual consultations are conducted in real time, with typical patient wait times ranging from under 30 seconds to a few minutes. The platform also mandates a minimum consultation duration to ensure physicians have adequate time to assess patient history, symptoms, and treatment needs.

“Virtual care allows physicians to evaluate many common medical conditions efficiently while maintaining the same clinical standards applied in traditional settings,” said Dr. Asim Cheema, an internal medicine physician working with Your Doctors Online. “For appropriate cases, virtual consultations enable doctors to initiate treatment sooner, which can help improve outcomes and reduce unnecessary delays in care. At the same time, patients are advised to seek in-person care whenever a physical examination or additional evaluation is required.”

To support clinical documentation and operational efficiency, Your Doctors Online utilizes secure digital tools, including artificial intelligence-assisted note-taking to help physicians record consultation notes in standardized medical formats.

These tools are used solely to support physician workflows, and all medical assessments, diagnoses, and prescribing decisions are made exclusively by licensed physicians. Patient consent is obtained through clear virtual consent protocols, and sensitive health information remains protected within the platform’s secure infrastructure.

The platform also supports continuity of care by maintaining secure patient medical records and facilitating referrals to in-person specialists or healthcare providers when needed and with patient consent. This integrated approach ensures that virtual consultations complement traditional healthcare services while maintaining clinical continuity.

Since its launch, Your Doctors Online has served more than 1.5 million consultations globally and continues to expand its physician network and service capabilities. By enabling patients to connect directly with licensed physicians regardless of location or time of day, the platform supports more timely access to medical care, including online doctor prescriptions, medical advice, and treatment guidance.

“Our mission is to improve access to safe, timely, and physician-led healthcare,” Masroor added. “Virtual care is not a replacement for traditional healthcare—it is an important extension of it, ensuring patients can access qualified medical expertise when they need it most.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.