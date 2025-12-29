​​Your Doctors Online Launches Canada-Wide Prescription Home Delivery – Medications Arrive Within 1–2 Hours

A concerned parent sits with a sick child in bed while contacting Your Doctors Online on a smartphone for quick medical advice and care. Raihan Masroor, Founder at Your Doctors Online

Canadians can now receive prescriptions, weight-loss, and lifestyle medications delivered to their homes within 1–2 hours after a virtual doctor visit.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Doctors Online (YDO), one of Canada’s fastest-growing virtual healthcare platforms, today announced the launch of its new nationwide prescription home-delivery program, enabling Canadians to receive approved medications directly at their doorstep—often within 1 to 2 hours of their online consultation.

The new program, currently rolling out through a Canada-wide pharmacy partner network, allows patients to choose between having prescriptions sent to their usual local pharmacy or having them delivered to their home through rapid courier fulfillment.

For thousands of Canadians struggling with long clinic lines, family doctor shortages, or pharmacy wait times, this marks a significant expansion in convenient, modern, tech-driven care.

Fastest End-to-End Virtual Care in Canada

Through the new YDO delivery workflow:

>A patient consults a doctor virtually

>Prescription is issued and verified

>Medication is prepared at a partner pharmacy within minutes

>Delivery arrives typically within 3 hours, for antibiotics, refills, etc depending on the city

>24 hour delivery for lifestyle medications and is shipped within the same day.

This represents one of the fastest prescription fulfillment systems in Canada, and early internal testing shows consistent delivery under 120 minutes in major metros.

Includes Weight-Loss, Hair-Loss, ED & Lifestyle Medications

YDO will also offer home delivery for a range of lifestyle and ongoing-care medications—such as GLP-1 weight-loss treatments, hair-loss medications like finasteride, and ED medications—all shipped in discreet, privacy-safe packaging.

Select treatments will carry YDO-branded labels, ensuring trust, authenticity, and consistency in care.

Backed by a Nationwide Partner Pharmacy Network

YDO’s fulfillment system is integrated into a large national network of pharmacy partners, enabling delivery coverage in most major urban centres and a rapidly growing selection of suburban regions.

Telemedicine Demand Hits New Highs in 2025

The launch comes at a time when virtual care usage in Canada continues to rise:

>A 2025 survey by YDO indicated that 51% of respondents have already used telemedicine, a further 30% express interest in trying it, suggesting that digital healthcare has significant room for expansion.

>Prescription renewals and lab follow-ups lead the list of preferred virtual use-cases at 39 %, followed closely by everyday acute issues such as colds, UTIs or rashes at 33 %.

>Millions of Canadians are without a family doctor, accelerating the shift to on-demand telehealth, according to a recent industry research.

This environment has positioned Your Doctors Online as a crucial access point for timely care across Canada.

“This launch is a major leap forward in what virtual care should look like in 2025. Canadians shouldn’t have to wait in lines, chase down pharmacies, or take hours out of their day to get essential medications,” said Raihan Masroor, CEO of Your Doctors Online.

“With our new 1–2 hour delivery system, we’re redefining speed, access, and convenience. Whether it's an antibiotic, a chronic-care refill, or a weight-loss medication, Canadians can now receive trusted treatments right at their doorstep—safely, discreetly, and faster than ever before.”

Elevating the Virtual Care Experience

This new initiative builds on YDO’s commitment to create Canada’s most accessible online doctor experience, with 24/7 physician support, same-day prescriptions, and a focus on fast, reliable care.

The company will continue expanding delivery zones and adding new medication categories in early 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

