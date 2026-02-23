Croc Coatings Launches Croc Guard Sealer and Croc Refresh Program

Croc Coatings, LLC Upgrade your garage with a durable Croc Floor Patio Upgraded With A Durable Croc Floor

North Idaho Concrete Coatings Leader Adds Full Protection and Maintenance for Homes and Businesses

Our core focus has always been providing exceptional Croc floors and service that customers can count on. Croc Guard Sealer and Croc Refresh now give complete protection and easy maintenance.” — Jim Hobart, Owner of Croc Coatings

POST FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Croc Coatings , the trusted local expert in high-performance Penntek concrete coatings for North Idaho, today announced two new services that extend the life and beauty of its premium garage floors, patios, and commercial surfaces: Driveway Croc Guard Sealer and the exclusive Croc Refresh Maintenance Program.With more than 1,600 successful installations and over 320 five-star Google reviews, Croc Coatings continues to deliver durable, one-day concrete coating solutions built specifically for the Inland Northwest’s freeze-thaw winters and heavy use.“Our core focus has always been providing exceptional Croc floors and service that customers can truly count on,” said Jim Hobart, owner of Croc Coatings. “Croc Guard Sealer and Croc Refresh now give complete protection and easy maintenance from new installation through years of use.”Croc Coatings’ signature Penntek Evolution polyurea system installs in one day, is four times stronger than traditional epoxy, is 100% antibacterial and chemical resistant, and is backed by a manufacturer’s lifetime warranty against fading and discoloration.Driveway Croc Guard Sealer is a premium rolled-on protective treatment for driveways, walkways, and patios, including stamped and exposed aggregate. It shields against road salt, oil stains, UV damage, and punishing freeze-thaw cycles while delivering a rich wet look or elegant matte finish.The Croc Refresh Program is available exclusively to Croc Coatings customers. This professional maintenance service uses gentle, low-impact equipment and Penntek LGX cleaner for annual or semi-annual cleanings that keep floors looking showroom-new for decades.Spring 2026 scheduling is filling fast. For a free, no-pressure consultation on new garage floor coatings, driveway sealing, or Croc Refresh maintenance, visit www.croccoatings.com or call (208) 244-0694 today.About Croc Coatings, LLCCroc Coatings is a locally owned and operated company based in Post Falls, Idaho, specializing in durable, high-performance Penntekconcrete coatings for residential garages, patios, basements, and commercial floors. Known for fast one-day installations and lifetime warranties, Croc Coatings serves Coeur d’Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Spokane, and the surrounding Inland Northwest.

