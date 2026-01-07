Croc Coatings Announces Expansion of Premium Concrete Coating Services to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley

Croc Coatings, LLC Upgrade your garage with a durable Croc Floor Upgrade Your Pool Deck With a Croc Coating

Croc Coatings Expands Premium Concrete Coating Services to Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Bringing Over 1,500 Successful Installations and 300+ 5-Star Reviews

We're thrilled to bring our durable Penntek® coatings to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley," said Jim Hobart, Owner of Croc Coatings. "With over 300+ 5-star reviews, we're ready to transform more spaces!” — Jim Hobart, Owner of Croc Coatings

POST FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Croc Coatings , LLC, a leading provider of high-quality, durable concrete coatings, is excited to announce the further expansion of its services into the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley region, encompassing Lewiston, Idaho, and Clarkston, Washington.As the exclusive certified installer of Penntek industrial-grade polyurea coatings in the region, Croc Coatings continues to grow its footprint across North Idaho and Eastern Washington. This expansion builds on the company's successful presence in North Idaho, Spokane, and the Tri-Cities, bringing its innovative, one-day installation process and lifetime-warranted flooring solutions to more homeowners and businesses in the Lewis-Clark Valley."We are thrilled to extend our premium concrete coating services to the vibrant Lewiston-Clarkston community," said Jim Hobart, Owner of Croc Coatings. "Our Penntek Evolution system delivers floors that are four times stronger than traditional epoxy , resistant to chipping, peeling, chemicals, and extreme temperatures—perfect for garages, patios, pool decks, basements, and commercial spaces in our region's harsh climate. With over 1,500 floors installed, over 300 5-star Google reviews, and countless satisfied customers, we're committed to transforming more concrete surfaces into beautiful, long-lasting spaces."Croc Coatings specializes in fast, professional installations that minimize disruption, often completing projects in just one day. The company's coatings are 100% antibacterial and antimicrobial, easy to clean, and backed by a limited lifetime residential warranty and a strong commercial warranty.To celebrate the expansion, Croc Coatings is offering free consultations and special introductory pricing for residents and businesses in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.For more information or to schedule a free quote, visit www.croccoatings.com or call (208) 244-0694.About Croc Coatings, LLCCroc Coatings is a locally owned and operated company based in Post Falls, Idaho, dedicated to providing the most durable and aesthetically pleasing concrete coatings for residential and commercial applications. As a PenntekCertified Installer, Croc Coatings serves North Idaho, Eastern Washington, and the Tri-Cities with superior products engineered to perform and built to last.

