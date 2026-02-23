FleetCollect Launches DOT Compliance Platform for Small Trucking Fleets

Modern driver qualification file platform offers automated compliance tracking, one-click audit reports, at an affordable price point.

Small carriers deserve modern software at a fair price. I built FleetCollect because every compliance tool I tried was either too expensive or too complicated.” — Herman Armstrong, Founder of FleetCollect

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FleetCollect , a compliance technology company, today announced the general availability of its driver qualification file management and IFTA fuel tax tracking platform. The platform is designed for owner-operators and small-to-mid-size motor carriers operating nationwide.FMCSA Compliance RequirementsUnder federal regulation 49 CFR 391.51, every motor carrier in the United States must maintain a driver qualification file for each commercial driver. These files require up to 18 documents organized across pre-employment, annual, ongoing, and conditional categories, including CDL copies, DOT medical cards, motor vehicle reports, drug testing records, and FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse queries. Fines for missing or expired documents during a DOT audit can exceed $16,000 per violation.For many small fleet operators, maintaining these files has meant choosing between manual processes using filing cabinets and spreadsheets or subscribing to enterprise software platforms built for large carriers. FleetCollect was developed to address this gap with a platform scaled to the needs and budgets of smaller operations.Document Recognition and TrackingFleetCollect uses AI-powered document recognition to reduce manual data entry in compliance management. When a fleet manager uploads a photo or scan of a compliance document, the platform identifies the document type, extracts the expiration date, and begins tracking it automatically. The system recognizes CDL cards, DOT medical certificates, motor vehicle reports, hazmat endorsements, TWIC cards, and Clearinghouse documents.The platform sends automated expiration alerts at 90, 60, 30, and 7 days before a document expires, delivered via both email and SMS. Fleet managers can view compliance status across all drivers from a centralized dashboard that flags upcoming expirations and missing documents.Company-Level DOT ComplianceBeyond driver qualification files, FleetCollect tracks company-level compliance deadlines that apply to the carrier itself. The platform monitors MCS-150 Biennial Updates, UCR Annual Registration, IRP Apportioned Registration, IFTA License Renewals, IFTA Quarterly Tax Filing deadlines, and Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (IRS Form 2290) due dates. These items are tracked alongside driver and equipment compliance in a single consolidated notification system, so fleet managers receive one alert covering all upcoming deadlines.Integrated ServicesFleetCollect includes integrated background check and motor vehicle report ordering through a partnership with Checkr, allowing carriers to initiate pre-employment screening directly from the platform. The system also generates audit-ready compliance reports that compile all uploaded documents for a given driver into a single PDF.A dedicated driver portal allows drivers to upload their own compliance documents, complete required forms, and confirm expiration dates without requiring a username or password. Fleet managers receive notifications when new documents are submitted.IFTA Fuel Tax TrackingFleetCollect also combines driver qualification file management with IFTA fuel tax tracking in a single platform. The IFTA module uses GPS-based tracking to calculate state-by-state mileage automatically, log fuel purchases by location, and generate quarterly tax reports. IFTA tracking is available through a companion mobile application for drivers.Equipment and Vehicle ComplianceThe platform tracks vehicle and trailer compliance, including registration expirations, insurance certificates, and DOT annual inspection dates. Carriers can log vehicle inspection reports using a standard DOT checklist, and defects identified during an inspection automatically generate a maintenance service request.Pricing and AvailabilityFleetCollect is available at no cost for carriers with a single driver. Paid plans start at $19 per month with no setup fees and no long-term contracts. The platform is accessible at fleetcollect.net."I held a CDL for over ten years and have been through DOT audits firsthand," said Herman Armstrong, Founder of FleetCollect. "Small carriers need compliance tools built for how they actually operate. That is what FleetCollect delivers."About FleetCollectFleetCollect is a compliance platform for trucking companies offering driver qualification file management, equipment tracking, FMCSA compliance support, and IFTA fuel tax tracking. Designed for owner-operators and small-to-mid-size fleets, FleetCollect is based in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at fleetcollect.net.Media ContactHerman ArmstrongFounder, FleetCollectinfo@fleetcollect.netfleetcollect.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.