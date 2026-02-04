FleetCollect Launches IFTA Automation App for Truck Drivers

New app automates IFTA mileage tracking and fuel tax reporting with GPS automation, eliminating manual logs for owner-operators and small fleets.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FleetCollect, a compliance technology platform for the trucking industry, today announced the launch of its IFTA automation app , delivering automatic GPS-based mileage tracking and fuel tax reporting to owner-operators and small fleets across North America.The FleetCollect IFTA tracking app addresses a critical pain point in the trucking industry: the time-consuming manual process of logging state-by-state mileage for quarterly IFTA fuel tax reporting. Traditional methods require drivers to maintain paper logs or manually enter trip data, consuming hours each quarter and increasing the risk of audit penalties from incomplete records."IFTA compliance is one of the biggest administrative burdens for small trucking operations," said Herman Armstrong, Founder at FleetCollect. "Our IFTA mobile app eliminates 90% of the manual work by automatically tracking every mile driven and organizing it by state. Drivers simply start a trip, drive their route, and the app handles the rest."Automatic IFTA Mileage Tracking with GPS TechnologyThe IFTA reporting app uses continuous GPS tracking to capture precise location data throughout each trip. The app's state detection algorithm automatically calculates miles driven in each of the 48 participating IFTA jurisdictions, including all U.S. states except Alaska and Hawaii, plus 10 Canadian provinces.Unlike legacy trucking IFTA software that requires desktop computers or ELD integration, FleetCollect's IFTA app for truckers runs entirely on your phone with background GPS tracking. Drivers can lock their phone or use other apps while the IFTA tracking app continues recording mileage in the background.Key features of the IFTA automation platform include:• Automatic state-by-state mileage calculation via GPS• Background tracking with 30-day session persistence• Fuel stop logging with location auto-detection• One-tap quarterly IFTA report generation• No ELD or telematics hardware required• Works offline with data sync when connectedSimple IFTA Reporting for Owner OperatorsThe app is specifically designed for owner operators and small fleets who need an affordable, easy IFTA reporting solution without the complexity and cost of enterprise fleet management systems. While large carriers use expensive ELD IFTA integration with hardware installations, FleetCollect's IFTA mobile app requires only an smartphone and a $9/month subscription."We built this IFTA app solution for the 350,000 owner-operators in the U.S. who don't need a full fleet management system," said [Your Name]. "They need accurate IFTA mileage tracking without spending $50+ per truck per month on enterprise software."The truck mileage tracker app handles the complete IFTA workflow:1. Start Trip: Driver taps "Start Trip" when beginning their route2. Automatic Tracking: GPS records location every 30 seconds while driving3. State Detection: Algorithm maps coordinates to IFTA jurisdictions in real-time4. Fuel Logging: Driver logs fuel purchases with automatic state detection5. Trip End: Driver ends trip; app calculates total miles by state6. Quarterly Reports: One-tap export of IFTA-ready mileage reportsHow the IFTA Calculator WorksAt the end of each trip, FleetCollect's IFTA calculator processes the GPS data to generate a state-by-state mileage breakdown. The IFTA fuel tax calculator then combines mileage data with fuel purchase logs to calculate estimated tax liability:• Miles driven per state• Fuel purchased per state• Estimated MPG• Net fuel tax owed (miles/MPG × state rate - fuel credits)When quarterly filing deadlines approach (April 30, July 31, October 31, January 31), drivers can export a complete IFTA quarterly report with all required data for their IFTA filing.Addressing IFTA Compliance Requirements IFTA reporting requirements mandate that carriers maintain detailed trip records showing:• Date and time of each trip• Route traveled with state/province entries and exits• Beginning and ending odometer/hubometer readings• Total miles driven per jurisdiction• Fuel purchases with gallons and locationFleetCollect's automatic IFTA reporting system captures all required data automatically, ensuring IFTA compliance requirements are met and audit risk is minimized. The app maintains three years of trip history to satisfy IFTA record retention rules."IFTA audits can result in significant penalties if records are incomplete or inaccurate," said [Your Name]. "Our GPS IFTA tracking provides audit-proof documentation of every mile driven, giving drivers peace of mind."Available Now for iPhone and Android.The FleetCollect IFTA reporting app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Pricing is $9 per month per driver with a 7-day free trial. No contracts or setup fees are required.An Android version of the fuel tax tracking app is in development and expected to launch in Q2 2026.To learn more about FleetCollect's IFTA automation platform or start a free trial, visit fleetcollect.net/ifta-mobile-app.About FleetCollectFleetCollect is a compliance technology platform serving trucking companies across North America. The company offers two products: a DQF driver qualification file management system for DOT compliance, and an IFTA mobile app for automated fuel tax reporting. FleetCollect's mission is to simplify transportation compliance through automation and mobile-first software design.For more information, visit https://fleetcollect.net/ifta

