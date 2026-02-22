Daeshin MC’s ‘Solecheck’ Designated as an Excellent Procurement Product

Daeshin MC CEO Younghwan Choi (far left), Seung-bo Baek, Administrator of the Public Procurement Service (center), and CEO Hyeja Kim (far right) pose for a commemorative photo after receiving the Excellent Procurement Product award. At the ‘2025 3rd Excellent Procurement Product Designation Certificate Award Ceremony’ hosted by the Public Procurement Service. Seung-bo Baek, Administrator of the Public Procurement Service (left), presents the designation certificate to Hyeja Kim, CEO At the ‘2025 3rd Excellent Procurement Product Designation Certificate Award Ceremony’ hosted by the Public Procurement Service. Seung-bo Baek, Administrator of the Public Procurement Service, Daeshin MC CEO Hyeja Kim (center), and representatives of awar ‘Solecheck’ features a grid-type modular mat that effectively vacuums up dust and foreign substances attached to shoe soles, improving indoor air quality. It currently operates between subway station entrances and gates, preventing harmful substances from Air shower booth installed at SIMMTECH’s new factory. Solecheck integrates into the floor to maximize dust suction.

A New Standard in Entrance Quarantine for Schools and Public Institutions

BUPYEONG-GU, INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Daeshin MC announced that its shoe-dust suction and entrance quarantine system, Solecheck , has been officially designated as an Excellent Procurement Product by the Public Procurement Service during the 2025 3rd Excellent Procurement Product Designation Certificate Award Ceremony held on November 5 at the Seoul Regional PPS Auditorium.Following a rigorous review of technology, quality, and public value, Solecheck was recognized as an innovative clean-infrastructure solution capable of blocking external pollutants—including fine dust, bacteria, and viruses—from entering indoor environments. This designation reinforces Solecheck’s status as a leading hygiene-management technology widely applicable to public institutions, schools, and high-traffic facilities.Solecheck is a modular entrance mat system that immediately removes dust, bacteria, and virus particles from shoe soles using precision vacuum suction. The collected contaminants are sterilized, filtered, and the purified air is recirculated indoors. Available in both embedded and surface-mounted types, Solecheck provides an effective sanitation barrier at the point where contamination risk is at its highest: the entrance.With heightened concerns about a potential winter “twindemic” of flu and COVID-19, entrance hygiene has become an urgent priority. While many facilities rely on indoor air purifiers, experts warn that contaminants entering through footwear remain a primary, yet overlooked, transmission route. Solecheck addresses this gap by intercepting pollutants before they migrate into classrooms, offices, and common areas. Daeshin MC General Manager Yoona Choi emphasized that the system’s value grows significantly during the winter season, when dry conditions and limited ventilation increase the spread of infectious particles.Solecheck is currently installed in major facilities including KINTEX, Incheon Urban Development Corporation, Busan Southern Power Plant, and Jeju Southern Power Plant. Its adoption is also accelerating in the education sector, with installations underway at multiple schools, including Cheongcheon Middle School and Jingwan High School. Several regional education offices have begun incorporating Solecheck into new facility plans, viewing entrance quarantine as essential infrastructure for maintaining safe classroom environments.With its designation as an Excellent Procurement Product, Solecheck is now registered in the Government e-Procurement System (KONEPS), enabling public institutions to purchase it directly without additional technical evaluation. This recognition positions Daeshin MC to further expand its presence across public agencies, hospitals, libraries, and high-traffic civic facilities.The company is also intensifying global outreach. Daeshin MC has secured a foothold in Europe through a contract with a Hungarian buyer and plans to showcase Solecheck at Productronica 2025 in Munich this November. Additionally, collaboration with a Taiwanese partner has led to deployments in regional factories and public sites, with further expansion into Southeast Asia underway. According to Choi, Solecheck’s proven performance in Korean public facilities has drawn strong international interest, positioning it as a model for Korean-style smart clean solutions.Administrator Seung-bo Baek of the Public Procurement Service expressed confidence that this designation will help technologically innovative companies gain meaningful recognition in the public procurement market and accelerate their global competitiveness. Daeshin MC CEO Hyeja Kim noted that the company will continue advancing hygiene technology that supports public health and strengthens safety across everyday environments.Daeshin MC is a South Korea–based clean-tech company specializing in environmental hygiene solutions for public facilities, educational institutions, industrial sites, and high-traffic environments. The company’s flagship product, Solecheck, sets new standards in entrance-based contamination control by removing dust, bacteria, and virus particles from shoe soles using advanced suction and filtration technologies.

Legal Disclaimer:

