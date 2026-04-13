The 22nd WELDING KOREA Opens May 12… A Week of Sparks in the Welding Industry, a Feast of Tech in Changwon, South Korea

Welding Korea 2026 + Automation Poster Scene from the Exhibition Floor of Welding Korea 2024 The group photo after the networking reception at Welding Korea 2024 Exhibitor Booth of Hanwha Robotics at Welding Korea 2024 Business Matching Zone at Welding Korea 2024

80 companies and 400 booths showcasing welding to AI robot automation... A 37-year legacy driving manufacturing innovation and practical business growth.

CHANGWON, GYEONGSANGNAM-DO, SOUTH KOREA, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --– Featuring approximately 80 companies and 400 booths... From traditional welding to AI robot automation at once– Korea’s longest-running exhibition with 37 years of history; A practical business place for manufacturing innovationThe 22nd Korea International Welding & Cutting Automation Show ( WELDING KOREA 2026 + AUTOMATION ), Korea’s largest specialized welding exhibition that connects the roots of Korean manufacturing to its high-tech future, takes place from May 12 to 15 at the Changwon Convention Center (CECO) , Changwon, South Korea.■ 37 Years of Heritage, Driving Korea’s Manufacturing CompetitivenessSince its inception in Seoul in 1989, this exhibition has reached its 22nd edition, making it Korea’s longest-running industrial exhibition. After moving to Changwon—the heart of the nation’s manufacturing industry—in 2009, it has grown into a core platform that strengthens national competitiveness by breathing alongside key industries such as shipbuilding, automotive, aerospace, and machinery.■ Beyond Welding: Presenting the Future of Smart ManufacturingHosted by Gyeongsangnam-do and Changwon City, this event goes beyond a simple equipment display to showcase a wide array of smart manufacturing solutions integrated with AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Robotics. The exhibition floor, consisting of approximately 80 companies and 400 booths, offers a comprehensive look at the latest trends across the industry:• State-of-the-art Welding & Joining Technologies• Cutting & Processing Equipment• Automation & AX (AI Transformation) Manufacturing Systems• Quality Control, Environmental, and Safety Solutions■ A Rich Venue for Technical Exchange Between Industry, Academia, and ResearchDuring the exhibition, various side events will be held to maximize professionalism and serve as a communication hub where industry, academia, research, and government sectors promote industrial innovation together:• Robotic Welding Conference 2026: Future innovation directions for robotic welding technology.• WAAM Technology Symposium: Discussions on policy and technical strategies for high-speed smart additive manufacturing.• The Korean Welding and Joining Society Spring Conference: Technical presentations and research exchange involving experts from industry, academia, and research institutes.• Welding Day Ceremony: A networking venue for professionals in the welding industry.• Technology Exchange Forum: A networking session hosted by the Gyeongnam AI·Robot Industry Association.In particular, this year’s exhibition focuses on “tangible results” rather than just scale. It will directly support the market expansion of participating companies through export consultation meetings with overseas buyers and present specific business models to respond to the changing industrial environment, such as Digital Transformation (DX) and eco-friendly manufacturing processes.An official from the exhibition stated, “The 2026 event will be a place to prove the future value of the welding industry fused with AI. We expect it to be the best platform providing new business opportunities for professionals and a driving force for innovation in the Korean manufacturing industry.”■ About• Title: The 22nd Korea Int’l Welding & Cutting Automation Show (WELDING KOREA 2026 + AUTOMATION)• Dates: May 12 (Tue) ~ May 15 (Fri), 2026• Venue: Changwon Exhibition Convention Center (CECO), Changwon, South Korea• Size: 80 Exhibitors, 400 Booths (7,720㎡)• Hosts: Gyeongsangnam-do, Changwon City• Organizers: Gyeongnam Tourism Organization, Korea Welding Industry Cooperative, Gyeongnam AI·Robot Industry Association, The Korean Welding and Joining Society, EXPORUM• Sponsors: Korea Polytechnics Changwon Campus, Korea Federation of SMEs Gyeongnam Regional Headquarters, Korea Industrial Complex Corporation, The Korea SMEs & Startups Agency, Gyeongnam Federation of Small and Medium Business Convergence, Korea Industrial Business Association Gyeongnam, 3D Printing Research Organization, Gyeongnam Enterprises Federation, Gyeongnam Center for Creative Economy & Innovation, GyeongNam Investment & Business Agency, Changwon Chamber of Commerce & Industry■ Concurrent Events (Name (Date, Place): Host)• Robotic Welding Conference 2026 (May 12 (Tue), Room 301~302): The Korean Welding and Joining Society, The Association of Korean Welding Professional Engineers• WAAM Technology Symposium (May 13 (Wed), Room 301~302): 3D Printing Research Organization• Export Consultations with Invited Overseas Buyers (May 13 (Wed), 3rd Floor): Welding Korea 2026 + Automation Secretariat• The Korean Welding and Joining Society Spring Conference (May 13 ~ 15 (Wed ~ Fri), 6th Floor) The Korean Welding and Joining Society• Welding Day Ceremony (May 14 (Tue), Convention Hall): The Korean Welding and Joining Society, Korea Welding Industry Cooperative, The Association of Korean Welding Professional Engineers• Technology Exchange Forum (May 14 (Tue), Room 301): Gyeongnam AI·Robot Industry Association

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