Crosshub Unveils ‘V-Pay’ Voice-Powered Zero Trust Authentication Solution at GITEX AI ASIA 2026 

Siho Kim, CMO of Crosshub, introduced the V-Pay Voice AI Solution at the Korea Pavilion during GITEX AI ASIA 2026 in Singapore. V-Pay, Next-Generation Security Solution Combining Blockchain-Based SSI and Voice AI Crosshub signed an MOU at the Korea Pavilion A scene from the booth of Crosshub during an interview Crosshub signed an MOU at the Korea Pavilion | Photo provided by Crosshub

Next-Generation Identity and Payment Platform Targets Global Mobility Market

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosshub (CEO Jaeseol Jay Kim ), a South Korean fintech innovator and recipient of the Best of Innovation award at the CES Innovation Awards 2026, announced the successful showcase of its integrated identity authentication and payment solution, “V-Pay,” at GITEX AI ASIA 2026 , held from April 9 to 10 at Marina Bay Sands.Siho Kim, CMO of Crosshub, introduced the V-Pay Voice AI Solution at the Korea Pavilion during GITEX AI ASIA 2026 in Singapore. | Photo by AVING NewsV-Pay is a next-generation platform that combines Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) with voice-metric biometric authentication, designed to enhance security and user convenience in global transaction environments. The solution aims to address the growing risks associated with deepfakes and synthetic identity fraud by introducing a dynamic, multi-layered authentication system.Unlike conventional biometric systems that rely on static identifiers such as facial recognition or fingerprints, V-Pay uses a Voice AI interface that requires real-time voice-based verification. This approach enables a more adaptive and secure authentication process.During a live demonstration at the Korea Pavilion, Siho Kim, CMO of Crosshub, emphasized the industry shift toward voice-based authentication, stating, “Voice enables a multi-layered authentication process where users read specific scripts, allowing both identity verification and new engagement opportunities for brands during transactions.”At the core of V-Pay is Crosshub’s proprietary IDBlock infrastructure, which leverages Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs). This architecture allows the system to share only verification results with service providers, without exposing sensitive personal data. The Zero Trust framework ensures that user information remains secure, particularly in cross-border environments with varying regulatory requirements.Designed for high-traffic, global mobility settings, V-Pay enables seamless, cardless authentication and payment across environments such as airports, duty-free shops, and smart retail spaces. By integrating decentralized identity (DID) directly into the payment process, the solution eliminates the need for physical credentials or multiple application interfaces.Crosshub is actively pursuing strategic partnerships with major global organizations, including airport operators, duty-free retailers, airlines, and payment networks such as Visa and Mastercard, to expand the adoption of its platform.Following its participation in global exhibitions including CES 2026 and MWC 2026, Crosshub continues to strengthen its international presence. The company is currently expanding its operations across key global hubs, including Tokyo, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Hanoi, Paris, and Seoul.A company representative stated, “Securing strategic local partnerships is critical as we transition from pilot projects to full-scale commercialization. Through our global network, we aim to establish a secure, user-centric digital identity ecosystem for international travelers.”With its V-Pay solution, Crosshub aims to redefine the future of secure digital transactions by integrating identity authentication and payment into a unified, privacy-focused platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.