Ask a VA recruiter: Top 5 most asked questions

Every recruitment event brings thoughtful questions from job seekers eager to learn how to make the most of their application to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). From employee benefits to finding the perfect role, VA recruiters hear many of the same questions time and again—and for good reason. For those who aren’t able to attend recruitment events in person, this post brings the conversation to you. We’re sitting down with VA recruiter Hillary Garcia and sharing the top five most frequently asked questions VA recruiters receive at events, along with clear, helpful answers, so you can gain the insights you need to confidently take the next step toward a career serving Veterans.

1. I’ve heard that VA is not hiring/on a “hiring freeze.” Is this true?

“While some federal agencies are experiencing hiring freezes, VA is currently exempt. We are excited to continue the search for new talent to serve our Veterans. From clinicians to housekeepers to engineers, we are still hiring for multiple positions across our agency.”

2. Is telework allowed for the position you are advertising?

“VA does offer some positions with telework, alternate work schedules or remote capabilities. If the job announcement you’ve applied for does not detail this, it’s a great idea to bring this up when you interview, along with any other questions you might have about the specific position.”

3. Are you able to consider non-citizens for clinical occupations?

“All of our jobs at VA are open to U.S. Citizens. Non-citizens may be appointed when it is not possible for us to find qualified citizens.”

4. How can I find out what positions are open near me?

“Use our Find VA locations site to see what VA facilities are near you, and navigate to our VA Careers site to search for jobs in your area. Physicians, dentists or podiatrists can also use the VA Jobs Map to further hone their search by location, job title, location, salary or work schedule.”

5. How can I see how my current job benefits compare to what VA offers?

“VA is proud to offer a competitive benefits package. Visit https://vacareers.va.gov/employment-benefits/total-rewards/ to see the Total Reward$ flyer that details VA’s employee benefits.”

Join our VA team

VA is always looking for qualified, compassionate health care professionals to join our team. Learn more at VA Careers.