VA cares for caregivers

Every step of the way

A loving smile, financial management and assistance with daily living. These are just a few of the ways the caregivers who dutifully look after the Veterans in their lives provide aid.

Francine Wolf, the daughter of 104-year-old Army Veteran Maurice Zolkower, is one such caregiver who has benefited from the bevy of resources available at the Bay Pines VA Medical Center (BPVAMC).

“The Caregiver Support Program (CSP) has all the resources you could think of. It’s amazing, I love it,” Wolf shared. “For those not involved, I would say call and talk to a social worker and find out how you can attend.”

The CSP is a national program that offers clinical services to caregivers of eligible Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care. The program’s mission is to promote the health and wellbeing of family caregivers through education, resources, support and services.

“The caregivers need a lot of support in order to take care of—at minimum—themselves and the Veteran,” said Ariana Bautista, program coordinator. “The types of support services we provide are really critical when the caregiver needs a break or they need some help in order to maintain their and their loved one’s goals.”

Additional caregiver support

In addition to hosting a monthly orientation about the program, BPVAMC’s CSP provides a variety of caregiver-focused events. Since connecting with the program nearly a year ago, Wolf has been connected to nearly 30 diverse offerings, ranging from sound baths that focus on holistic self-care to workshops on how to care for a loved one living with PTSD, a topic that hits close to home for Wolf.

“My father was involved in the liberation of the Dachau Concentration Camp, which really impacted him,” Wolf shared. “He only started talking about these experiences when he turned about 90. Now that he’s nearly 105, I think his PTSD is compounded.”

Bautista understands the toll a loved one’s diminishing mental capacity can have on their caregiver. It is for this reason that she remains committed to ensuring that families like Wolf’s feel uplifted.

“Veterans’ families are hidden heroes. They’re not the ones that are the focus of appointments, but they [need to be included too], and that’s what our program does,” Bautista shared. “I feel honored and lucky to serve them. They’re really a wonderful population to work for and to work with.”

Learn more about VA’s Caregiver Support Program.

This article was originally published on the VA Bay Pines Health Care site and has been edited for style and clarity.