State of Emergency Declared for Many New York Counties

Governor Kathy Hochul today declared a State of Emergency in Albany, Bronx, Columbia, Greene, Delaware, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schenectady, Schoharie, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester and contiguous counties, and activated the New York National Guard as a blizzard is forecast to hit the lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island, and severe winter weather conditions are expected throughout the rest of the Hudson Valley. Forecasts rapidly worsened Friday night and now indicate 18 to 24 inches of snow with winds potentially gusting at over 60 mph for Long Island and New York City. The Hudson Valley is forecast to see 12 to 18 inches of snow, while the Capital Region could see eight to 12 inches. Other areas statewide will see totals from one to six inches of snow. These blizzard conditions will create extremely dangerous travel conditions, coastal flooding and the potential for power outages.

Beginning Sunday, 100 members of the New York National Guard with 25 vehicles will be staged across the lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island to support Downstate response operations and local partners. Additionally, the State Emergency Operations Center will activate beginning Sunday morning.

“New Yorkers are no strangers to snow and cold weather, but these blizzard-like conditions approaching New York City, Long Island and the lower Mid-Hudson will bring heavy snow and strong winds, with the storm forecasted to impact much of our state,” Governor Hochul said. “As with every weather event, our state agencies are equipped with the resources they need to respond to the developing storm and keep everyone informed. I encourage everyone to take action, stay vigilant and always monitor your local forecast for real-time updates.”

Severe winter weather conditions also are expected throughout the rest of the Hudson Valley, with Winter Storm Warnings already in effect for Northern Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Putnam counties, with between 10 and 15 inches of snow and winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Winter Storm Watches are in effect for Dutchess, Ulster, Greene and Columbia Counties with six to 12 inches of snow expected with winds gusting up to 45 mph.

New Yorkers should take this storm seriously, prepare now, closely monitor local forecasts and stay home throughout the duration of the storm. On Monday, Long Island Rail Road plans to operate on a Sunday schedule with modifications as necessitated by evolving weather conditions. Metro-North Railroad will run hourly service on the Harlem, Hudson, and New Haven lines and weekend service on the Connecticut and Wassaic branches. Subway service changes and delays are expected overnight Sunday into Monday, as express tracks are used to store trains underground during heavy snowfall

All empty commercial vehicles and all tandem tractor trailers will be banned from travel on I-84 and all roads south of I-84, including all Thruway system roads. All other commercial vehicles will be restricted to the right lane on I-84 and all roadways south of I-84, including all Thruway system roads in Orange, Rockland, and Westchester counties. These restrictions will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, February 22, and end when conditions allow.

The National Weather Service has already begun to issue Winter Storm Watches and New Yorkers should closely monitor their local forecasts and watch for updates issued by the National Weather Service. View a complete listing of weather watches, warnings and other alerts here.

New Yorkers should also ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones, and register for real-time weather and emergency alerts by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with its local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate any local requests for assistance. State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Emergency Operations Center will be activated beginning Sunday and the State Watch Center, New York’s 24/7 alert and warning hub, is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely. The State Fire Operations Center has also been activated.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,737 supervisors and operators. Regional crews are currently engaged in snow and ice response and preparation activities. All residency locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

All available snow and ice equipment is ready to deploy. Fleet mechanics in affected areas will be staffing all main residency locations 24/7 to perform repairs and keep trucks on the road. To support response activities in critical areas, three loader-mounted snow blowers are being deployed to the Long Island Region.

To support critical snow and ice operations in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island, 127 staff will be deployed from other regions as follows.

Capital Region: sending 4 operators to the Hudson Valley and 4 operators to Long Island

Mohawk Valley: sending 4 equipment operator instructors to the Hudson Valley and 21 Operators and 3 Supervisors to Long Island

Central New York: sending 2 equipment operator instructors to the Hudson Valley and 16 operators and 2 supervisors to Long Island

Finger Lakes: sending 14 operators, 1 supervisor and 2 equipment operator instructors to the Hudson Valley

Western New York: sending 12 operators and 2 supervisors to the Hudson Valley

Western Southern Tier: sending 10 operators and 1 supervisor to the Hudson Valley

North Country – sending 2 equipment operator instructors to the Hudson Valley and 16 operators and 2 supervisors to Long Island

Eastern Southern Tier – sending 8 operators and 1 supervisor to Long Island

In total, the Hudson Valley region is receiving 40 operators, 4 supervisors, and 10 equipment operator instructors (54 total staff).

In total, Long Island is receiving 65 operators and 8 Supervisors (73 total staff).

A previous deployment of 3 loader-blowers to Long Island has already been executed.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,642 large plow trucks (Hudson Valley: 259, Long Island: 254)

149 medium duty plows (Hudson Valley: 35, Long Island: 19)

56 tow plows (Hudson Valley: 3, Long Island: 1)

334 large loaders (Hudson Valley: 51, Long Island: 35)

33 snow blowers (Hudson Valley: 1, Long Island: 1)

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event. For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is ready to respond with 691 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

345 large and medium duty plow trucks

11 tow plows

62 loaders

105,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Department of Public Service

The New York State Department of Public Service remains engaged with the regulated electric and gas utilities to ensure adequate preparations are being made for the winter coastal storm system. The Department’s priority remains on safeguarding reliable and resilient electric service for New Yorkers throughout this storm by maintaining regulatory oversight of the utilities’ preparedness and response to any outages that may occur.

New York’s utilities currently have approximately 5,600 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State. Utility crews are prepared to respond in these adverse conditions and are implementing resource plans, including shifting resources to support areas anticipated to receive the greatest impact. Department staff will continue to track utilities’ work throughout the event.

The Department has additional information available on Winter Preparedness, including Winter Safety and current consumer protections available at: Winter Preparedness | Department of Public Service. The public is encouraged to contact the Department’s Office of Consumer Services for complaints or concerns regarding their utility Contact Us | Department of Public Service.

New York State Police

State Police is closely monitoring the forecast and coordinating with our state and local partners as winter weather moves into New York. Extra patrols will be added to affected areas as the storm intensifies, and specialized units and equipment are staged and ready to respond to any weather-related emergencies.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to extreme temperatures, high winds, freezing rain, snow, and ice.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash, and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Hiking Safety

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails, as well as trails that cross rivers and streams during major storm and extreme cold weather events. Hikers are encouraged to check DEC’s webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information. Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions.

Visitors must be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice, and cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, and slush including many trails in the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy and dangerous trail conditions exist.

In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS. While some waterways may appear frozen, anyone venturing on waterbodies should review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The MTA is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. MTA employees will be poised to spread salt, clear platforms and stairs where ice exists, and keep signals, switches, and third rail operating and attend to any weather-related challenges.

Customers are encouraged to check the MTA app, TrainTime app or mta.info for real-time service updates before traveling. Customers should also sign up for email or text service alerts.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is closely monitoring weather forecasts and is working with airport terminal operators and other airport partners in preparation. Air travelers should check with their airlines for updated information on their flights or check the Federal Aviation Administration website for any FAA programs that may affect flight operations at their departure airport before leaving for the airport and allow for additional travel time. Motorists who use the Port Authority’s six bridges and tunnels are strongly encouraged to sign up for email alerts, bus riders can use the MyTerminal app for real-time alerts on bus service at the Midtown Bus Terminal, or for PATH riders, check train service information via the PATH mobile app, RidePATH. To view the latest updates on service changes at Port Authority facilities, click here.

Winter Driving Safety Tips

Monitor the forecast for your local area and areas you may be travelling to.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

If you have a cellphone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit.

Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, to safely clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions.

Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted. Never attempt to pass a snowplow while it's operating.

Power Outage Safety Tips

Do not go near or touch fallen or sagging power lines: treat all wires as live and dangerous. Keep children and pets away from fallen electric wires. Never touch any lines or any items that are in contact with lines.

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

Turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, Call:

Central Hudson: Electric: 800-527-2714 or Gas: 800-942-8274

Con Ed: Electric: 800-752-6633 or Gas: 800-752-6633

Corning Gas: 800-834-2134

Liberty Utilities (St. Lawrence Gas) Corp.: 800-673- 3301

National Fuel Gas: 1-800-444-3130

National Grid:

Electric: 800-867-5222

Long Island (gas): 1-800-490-0045

Metro NYC (gas): 1-718-643-4050

Upstate (gas): 1-800-892-2345

NYSEG: Electric: 800-572-1131 or Gas: 800-572-1121

O&R: Electric: 877-434-4100 or Gas: 800-533-5325

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: Electric: 800-743-1701 or Gas: 800-743-1702