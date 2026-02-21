confirm 5b7589782599772f5459b3b948a1ab862b556c37

Your membership in the mailing list DPS.VSPMedia has been disabled dueto excessive bounces The last bounce received from you was dated21-Feb-2026. You will not get any more messages from this list untilyou re-enable your membership. You will receive 3 more reminders likethis before your membership in the list is deleted.

To re-enable your membership, you can simply respond to this message

(leaving the Subject: line intact), or visit the confirmation page at

https://list.vermont.gov/mailman/confirm/dps.vspmedia/5b7589782599772f5459b3b948a1ab862b556c37

You can also visit your membership page at

https://list.vermont.gov/mailman/options/dps.vspmedia/dps.vspsocialmedia.emailpub09feb2026%40blogger.com

On your membership page, you can change various delivery options such

as your email address and whether you get digests or not. As a

reminder, your membership password is

esadvafi

If you have any questions or problems, you can contact the list owner

at

dps.vspmedia-owner@list.vermont.gov