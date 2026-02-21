Re: Traffic Alert - Vt 22A Orwell

Update 22A / TWN Highway 31 Orwell both lanes are closed for Aprox 1 hour

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, February 21, 2026 8:31 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - Vt 22A Orwell

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt 22A Orwell has one lane obstructed in the area of Town Highway 31 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.