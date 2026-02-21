Re: Traffic Alert - Vt 22A Orwell
Update: VT Route 22A has been reopened to ONE lane of traffic at this time.
Update 22A / TWN Highway 31 Orwell both lanes are closed for Aprox 1 hour
Vt 22A Orwell has one lane obstructed in the area of Town Highway 31 due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
