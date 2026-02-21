Submit Release
Re: Traffic Alert - Vt 22A Orwell

Update: VT Route 22A has been reopened to ONE lane of traffic at this time.


Brianna Dyer

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690-FAX

Brianna.M.Dyer@vermont.gov


From: Conway, John via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, February 21, 2026 10:57 AM
To: Deslauriers, Katherine <Katherine.Deslauriers@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: RE: Traffic Alert - Vt 22A Orwell

 

Update  22A / TWN Highway 31  Orwell both lanes are closed for Aprox 1 hour

 

John Conway

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690-FAX

 

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, February 21, 2026 8:31 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - Vt 22A Orwell

 

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt 22A Orwell has one lane obstructed in the area of Town Highway 31 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 2-4 hours.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

