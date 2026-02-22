Oley Health and Wellness Launches Wholesale Program

Oley Health and Wellness announces its wholesale program supporting retail and wellness partners nationwide.

New wholesale initiative expands access to hemp-derived wellness products for qualified retail and distribution partners.

Our wholesale program is designed to support retail partners with consistent access and transparent product standards.” — Jeffrey Brooks

CULVER, OR, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oley Health and Wellness today announced the launch of its official wholesale program, a strategic initiative designed to expand access to the company’s hemp-derived wellness product portfolio for retailers, dispensaries, and wellness partners throughout the United States.The new wholesale program is intended to support businesses seeking structured purchasing options and consistent product availability. Through the initiative, approved partners may access the company’s catalog while benefiting from streamlined ordering and dedicated account support.Approved partners receive:* Structured wholesale pricing* Flexible ordering options* Dedicated account support* Access to tinctures, topicals, edibles, and pet wellness productsAccording to the company, the program includes direct partner assistance designed to help businesses efficiently manage inventory and replenishment needs. The offering is part of Oley Health and Wellness’s broader effort to strengthen its retail and distribution network nationwide.The company states that all products undergo third-party testing and are produced in a regulated facility located at 4892 SW Gem Lane in Culver, Oregon.“Our wholesale program is designed to support retail partners with consistent access and transparent product standards,” said Jeffrey Brooks of Oley Health and Wellness. “We are focused on building long-term relationships with businesses that value quality, reliability, and responsible product positioning.”Businesses interested in learning more about wholesale partnership opportunities can visit the company’s official website at https://oleyhealthandwellness.com or apply directly through the wholesale registration page at https://oleyhealthandwellness.com/pages/wholesale As the company continues to expand its distribution footprint, Oley Health and Wellness reports that it remains focused on maintaining product transparency, quality control practices, and compliant marketing standards across its growing portfolio.Direct Wholesale Contact:Email: jb@oleyhealth.comPhone: 212-644-0345About Oley Health and Wellness:Oley Health and Wellness is a wellness-focused brand offering plant-based and hemp-derived products developed for everyday lifestyle use. The company emphasizes product transparency, third-party testing practices, and responsible marketing standards across its product portfolio.Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.