Boast Image Launches Loginless Visual Feedback for Agencies and Creative Teams

TROUTMAN, NC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boast Image today announced the launch of its visual feedback tool for web pages, images, and PDFs, designed to reduce the friction that causes external reviewers to abandon creative review platforms before participating.

The product enters a category where most tools are built around internal team workflow — version control, task assignment, approvals — while assuming clients will adopt whatever platform the agency chooses. Boast Image was developed from the premise that this assumption is the source of the bottleneck.

External reviewers using Boast Image do not create accounts or navigate a dashboard. They receive a link, click directly on a web page, image, or PDF to place a comment, and are done. The internal team retains access to project structure including versioning, tasks, and Kanban boards, which remain separate from the client-facing experience.

"I built this as a frustrated client first," said Jasen Fici, founder of Boast Image. "Having run multiple B2B SaaS companies, I've been on the receiving end of these tools for years. Clients get sent a link to a platform they have no intention of learning, they disengage, and feedback ends up coming through email anyway. The tool meant to accelerate review ends up adding a step."

The platform is designed as a Ruttl alternative for teams whose primary constraint is client-side participation rather than internal project management complexity.

Boast Image is available now at boastimage.com. A free tier requires no credit card.

Boast Image is a visual feedback tool for freelancers, agencies, and in-house marketing teams. The platform allows non-technical external reviewers to annotate web pages, images, and PDFs through a shared link, without account creation, while giving internal teams structured project management capabilities. https://boastimage.com

