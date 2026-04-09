Filipino Creative Community Leader Cap Hernandez Partners with Boast Image to Eliminate Client Feedback Friction

UnCapped Digital Marketing Boast Image -- Design Feedback for Agency Clients

UnCapped Digital Marketing founder brings login-free visual review tool to freelancers, graphic artists, and creative entrepreneurs across the Philippines

Most tools assume clients will adapt to the process. In reality, they don't” — Cap Hernandez

TROUTMAN, NC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boast Image, the visual feedback platform built around login-free client participation, today announced a partnership with Cap Hernandez, founder of UnCapped Digital Marketing Inc. and co-founder of Philippine Graphic Artists, one of the largest and most active creative communities in the Philippines. Under the arrangement, Hernandez will introduce Boast Image to his networks of freelancers, creative entrepreneurs, and agency professionals, with exclusive early access benefits available to community members.

Client feedback often stalls due to friction in the review process, particularly account creation requirements. Links go unopened. Platform accounts remain uncreated. Feedback arrives through email or voice messages, disconnected from the work itself.

Boast Image removes that friction entirely. Clients receive a link, click directly on the work, leave comments, and are done. No login, no onboarding, no dashboard navigation. Internal teams retain full project management capabilities — versioning, tasks, Kanban boards — separate from the client-facing experience.

Hernandez, who is recognized as a top personal branding voice in Asia and whose networks include the Creative Entrepreneurs Network and Top 40 Filipino Founders on LinkedIn, said the breakdown often happens in the review process itself.

"Most tools assume clients will adapt to the process. In reality, they don't," said Hernandez. "Filipino freelancers deliver excellent work. The bottleneck is getting clients to complete their review. Boast Image removes that friction by eliminating account creation entirely. When the tool works with client behavior instead of against it, projects move faster."

"Asking a client to create an account can stall a project before feedback even begins," said Jasen Fici, founder of Boast Image. "We built the platform to remove that risk entirely. Cap's community understood that immediately — these are professionals managing client relationships where friction matters."

About Boast Image Boast Image is a visual feedback platform for freelancers, agencies, and in-house teams. Unlike traditional collaboration tools, Boast Image requires no login for external reviewers — clients click a link and comment directly on web pages, images, or PDFs. Internal teams access full project management features including versioning, tasks, and Kanban boards. A free tier is available at boastimage.com with no credit card required.

About Cap Hernandez / UnCapped Digital Marketing Inc. Cap Hernandez is founder of UnCapped Digital Marketing Inc. and co-founder of Philippine Graphic Artists, one of the largest and most active creative communities in the Philippines with 197,000+ members. Recognized as a top personal branding voice in Asia, Hernandez helps freelancers and creative entrepreneurs build authority through LinkedIn growth strategies and content-driven lead generation. His networks include the Creative Entrepreneurs Network and Top 40 Filipino Founders on LinkedIn.



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